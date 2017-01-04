English Online International Newspapers

For a change from the same old news stories from the same old news networks, here are links to English-edition online newspapers from other parts of the world, with an emphasis on the Middle East and Asia. These sites have interesting editorials and essays, and many have links to other good news sources. We try to limit this list to those sites which are regularly updated, reliable, with a high percentage of "up" time. Report broken links or suggest other sources. See our inclusion criteria..

We test these links every day, and report the results as follows:

Africa

Africa-East ● www.theeastafrican.co.ke/ Africa-North ● www.north-africa.com/ Algeria ● www.aps.dz/en/ Algeria ● www.aboutalgeria.com/search/label/news Angola ● www.angop.ao/angola/en_us/index.html Angola ● www.news24.com/Tags/Places/angola Botswana ● www.mmegi.bw/ Botswana ● www.thevoicebw.com/ Botswana ● www.gabzfm.com/news Botswana ● www.thepatriot.co.bw/news.html Burundi ● www.news24.com/Tags/Places/burundi Burundi ● www.iwacu-burundi.org/englishnews/ Cameroon ● www.cameroononline.org/cameroon-news-in-english/ Cameroon ● bamendaonline.net/blog/category/news/ Cameroon ● cameroonjournal.com/ Cameroon ● cameroononlinenews.com/story/news/ Central African Republic ● allafrica.com/centralafricanrepublic/ Chad ● www.chad.co.uk/news Congo, Democ.Repub ● www.reuters.com/places/congo Congo, Democ.Repub ● www.france24.com/en/tag/dr-congo/ Congo, Democ.Repub (New Listing!) ● www.congoplanet.com/ Congo, Democ.Repub (New Listing!) ● www.friendsofthecongo.org/news/news.html Equatorial Guinea ● www.guineaecuatorialpress.com/buscador.php?cat=22 Equatorial Guinea ● www.equatorialguineapress.com/ Egypt ● www.dailynewsegypt.com/category/egypt/ Egypt ● www.egyptdailynews.com/ Egypt ● www.egyptindependent.com//subchannel/Local%20press%20review Egypt ● egypttoday.com/ Egypt ● www.nileinternational.net/en/ Egypt ● english.ahram.org.eg/Portal/1/Egypt.aspx Egypt ● www.copts-united.com/English Eritrea ● www.shabait.com/news/local-news Ethiopia ● www.awrambatimes.com/?cat=3 Ethiopia ● www.waltainfo.com/news/national Ethiopia ● newbusinessethiopia.com/ Ethiopia ● ecadforum.com/category/news/ Ethiopia ● www.ethiomedia.com/ Ethiopia ● ethiopiaforums.com/category/ethiopia-ethiopian/ Ethiopia ● ethioforum.org/category/news/ Ethiopia ● www.ethiopian-news.com/ethiopia/news/ Ethiopia ● www.ethiopians.com/ Ethiopia ● capitalethiopia.com/category/news/#.WGGSqWeVsUE Ethiopia ● www.ezega.com/News/ Ethiopia ● www.ethiopianism.net/ Ghana ● vibeghana.com/category/headlines/ Ghana ● www.graphic.com.gh/news/ Ghana ● www.ghanaiantimes.com.gh/ Ghana ● thechronicle.com.gh/category/news/ Ghana ● news.gbcghana.com/headlines Ghana ● 3news.com/news/ Ghana ● viasat1.com.gh/category/news/local-news/ Ghana ● buzzghana.com/ Ghana ● ghheadlines.com/ Ghana ● www.businessghana.com/site/news/all/listings Ghana ● www.ghanabusinessnews.com/ Ghana ● www.ghanadot.com/ Ghana ● www.ghanamma.com/category/local-news/ Ghana ● www.ghanagrio.com/ghana-latest-news/ Ghana ● www.ghanavoice.com/category/news/ Ghana ● www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/ Ghana ● www.modernghana.com/ghanahome/newsarchive/ Ghana ● www.ghananewsagency.org/ Ghana ● citifmonline.com/ Ghana ● www.thefinderonline.com/News/ Kenya ● www.standardmedia.co.ke/ Kenya ● eastandard.net/ Kenya ● www.news24.com/tags/places/kenya Kenya ● citizentv.co.ke/news/ Kenya ● www.sde.co.ke/category/106/local-news Kenya ● www.tuko.co.ke/latest/ Kenya ● www.kenyan-post.com/search/label/News Kenya ● www.the-star.co.ke/sections/latest-news_c401249 Kenya ● www.standardmedia.co.ke/ Kenya ● www.nation.co.ke/news/1056-1056-u6geog/index.html Kenya ● www.nairobigossips.com/search/label/News Kenya ● www.mediamaxnetwork.co.ke/news/national/ Kenya ● www.capitalfm.co.ke/news/section/kenya/ Kenya ● x254.co/category/news/ Lesotho ● www.informativenews.co.ls/ Lesotho ● www.publiceyenews.com/?p=news_local Lesotho ● lestimes.com/category/news/ Lesotho ● www.thepost.co.ls/category/news/ Liberia ● frontpageafricaonline.com/index.php/news Liberia ● gnnliberia.com/category/liberia/ Liberia ● www.bushchicken.com/category/news/ Liberia ● www.thenewdawnliberia.com/news Liberia ● www.theperspective.org/ Liberia ● theliberiantimes.weebly.com/ Liberia ● www.thenewrepublicliberia.com/ Libya ● www.tripolipost.com Libya ● www.libyaherald.com/ Libya ● www.lana-news.ly/eng Libya ● www.libyanewstoday.com/ Libya ● www.libyaobserver.ly/news Libya ● www.libya-businessnews.com/ Malawi ● www.maravipost.com/ Mauritius ● mauritiustimes.com/news Mauritius ● www.govmu.org/English/News/Pages/default.aspx Morocco ● www.moroccoworldnews.com/news-2/morocco-news/ Morocco ● www.maghrebdailynews.com/ Morocco ● themoroccantimes.com/ Mozambique ● www.poptel.org.uk/mozambique-news/ Namibia ● www.thevillager.com.na/ Namibia ● www.namibian.com.na/ Namibia ● www.nampa.org/ Namibia ● economist.com.na/ Nigeria ● eaglereporters.com/ Nigeria ● nationalmirroronline.net/new/category/news/ Nigeria ● thesummary.com.ng/ Nigeria ● guardian.ng/ Nigeria ● www.vanguardngr.com/category/national-news/ Nigeria ● sunnewsonline.com/ Nigeria ● punchng.com/topics/latest-news/ Nigeria ● tribuneonlineng.com/ Nigeria ● www.acutenews.com/ Nigeria ● www.nta.ng/category/news/domestic/ Rwanda ● www.rnanews.com/ Rwanda ● rwandawire.com/ Rwanda ● www.newsofrwanda.com/category/national/ Rwanda ● ktpress.rw/category/national/ Rwanda ● umuseke.rw/en/category/rwanda Rwanda ● allafrica.com/rwanda/ St. Helena, Ascen., Tristan ● www.sainthelena.gov.sh/category/news/ St. Helena, Ascen., Tristan ● www.tristandc.com/news/index.php Senegal ● www.panapress.com/ Seychelles ● www.nation.sc/news/seychelles.html Seychelles ● www.seychellesnewsagency.com/articles/category/2/National Seychelles ● www.statehouse.gov.sc/news.php Sierra Leone ● www.thesierraleonetelegraph.com/ Sierra Leone ● www.sierraexpressmedia.com/ Sierra Leone ● www.thepatrioticvanguard.com/ Sierra Leone ● cocorioko.net/ Somalia ● www.banadir.com/ Somalia ● horseedmedia.net/category/news/ Somalia ● www.hiiraan.com/ Somalia ● www.shabellenews.com/category/news-in-english/ Somalia ● radiomuqdisho.net/en/category/news/ Somalia ● puntlandpost.net/news-in-english/ Somalia ● www.garoweonline.com/en/news/somalia Somalia ● allafrica.com/somalia/ South Africa ● www.itweb.co.za/ South Africa ● www.sowetanlive.co.za/ South Africa ● southafricatoday.net/category/south-africa-news/ South Africa ● www.iol.co.za/capeargus/news South Africa ● mg.co.za/ South Africa ● citizen.co.za/category/news/news-national/ South Africa ● www.timeslive.co.za/local/ South Africa ● www.thenewage.co.za/ South Africa ● www.dailysun.co.za/ South Africa ● www.channelafrica.co.za/sabc/home/channelafrica/news South Africa ● www.enca.com/south-africa South Africa ● www.sabc.co.za/news South Africa ● www.ann7.com/ South Africa ● ewn.co.za/ South Africa ● www.news.co.za/south-africa South Africa ● news.iafrica.com/sa/ South Africa ● www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/ Sudan ● www.sudan.net/ Sudan ● sudaneseonline.org/cs/blogs/english/default.aspx Sudan ● www.sudanvisiondaily.com/ Sudan ● www.sunanews.net/english-latest-news Sudan, South ● www.sudantribune.com/ Sudan, South ● www.gurtong.net/ Sudan, South ● www.jubamonitor.com/ Sudan, South ● www.southsudannewsagency.com/ Sudan, South ● www.newsudanvision.com/ Swaziland ● www.times.co.sz/ Tanzania ● www.ippmedia.com/en Tanzania ● www.dailynews.co.tz/index.php/home-news Tanzania ● www.thecitizen.co.tz/News/1840340-1840340-ui3u0m/index.html Tunisia ● www.tap.info.tn/en/ Tunisia ● tdailynews.net/ Uganda ● www.newvision.co.ug/ Uganda ● www.observer.ug/ Uganda ● www.monitor.co.ug/News/National/688334-688334-db8fn6z/index.html Uganda ● www.redpepper.co.ug/category/news/ Uganda ● www.ugandanews.net/ Uganda ● www.ntv.co.ug/news Uganda ● radioonefm90.com/category/news/ Uganda ● kampalasun.co.ug/ Uganda ● www.sunrise.ug/category/news Western Sahara ● www.spsrasd.info/news/en/articles/actualit%C3%A9s Western Sahara ● allafrica.com/westernsahara/ Western Sahara ● www.wsrw.org/ Zambia ● www.daily-mail.co.zm/?cat=91 Zambia ● www.postzambia.com/ Zambia ● zambiareports.com/headlines/ Zambia ● lusakavoice.com/ Zambia ● www.kitwetimes.com/category/headlines/ Zambia ● www.znbc.co.zm/?cat=4 Zambia ● www.muvitv.com/ Zambia ● www.tumfweko.com/category/categorytrending-zambian-news-and-hot-gossip/ Zambia ● www.theindependentobserver.org/category/headlines/ Zambia ● www.openzambia.com/format/news/ Zambia ● www.zambianews.net/ Zambia ● zambia24.com/ Zambia ● www.zambianpolitics.com/latest-news/ Zambia ● www.qfmzambia.com/category/qfm-local-news/ Zambia ● breezefmchipata.com/?cat=1 Zambia ● www.miningnewszambia.com/ Zambia ● www.times.co.zm/?cat=1 Zimbabwe ● www.theindependent.co.zw/news/ Zimbabwe ● newzimbabwe.com/news/mainnews.aspx Zimbabwe ● www.chronicle.co.zw/ Zimbabwe ● bulawayo24.com/ Zimbabwe ● nehandaradio.com/category/news/ Zimbabwe ● www.zimeye.net/category/national/ Zimbabwe ● www.news24.com/Africa/Zimbabwe Zimbabwe ● www.chronicle.co.zw/category/s6-demo-section/c38-local-news/ Zimbabwe ● www.myzimbabwe.co.zw/news.html Zimbabwe ● www.zimbabwesituation.com/ Zimbabwe ● thezimbabwean.co/category/news/ Zimbabwe ● www.bh24.co.zw/category/news-2/ Zimbabwe ● 263chat.com/category/news/ Zimbabwe ● www.zbc.co.zw/index.php/news-categories/local-news Zimbabwe ● www.radiovop.com/index.php/national-news/index.1.html Zimbabwe ● www.izimbabwe.co.zw/news.html Zimbabwe ● www.insiderzim.com/ Zimbabwe ● newzimbabwevision.com/category/news/ Zimbabwe ● source.co.zw/ Zimbabwe ● www.technomag.co.zw/category/news/ Zimbabwe ● zimbabwecelebrities.com/ Zimbabwe ● www.topnews.co.zw/local/ Zimbabwe ● bulawayo24.com/index-id-News-sc-Local.html Zimbabwe ● zimnews.net/zimbabwe-news/ Zimbabwe ● www.newsday.co.zw/news/ Zimbabwe ● www.herald.co.zw/category/articles/local-news/ Zimbabwe ● www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/news Zimbabwe ● thezimbabwemail.com/category/zimbabwe

Americas

Anguilla (New Listing!) ● news.ai/ Anguilla (New Listing!) ● theanguillian.com/category/news/ Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) ● antiguachronicle.net/ Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) ● antiguaobserver.com/category/news/regional_news/ Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) ● news.caribseek.com/country/antigua-and-barbuda Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) ● www.caribbeannewsnow.com/antigua.php Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) ● abstvradio.com/category/news/local/ Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) ● www.antiguatribune.com/category/latest-news/ Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) ● www.caribbeantimes.ag/category/local/ Argentina ● www.thebubble.com/breaking-news-in-argentina/ Argentina ● www.argentinaindependent.com/ Aruba (New Listing!) ● news.visitaruba.com/ Barbados (New Listing!) ● barbadosunderground.wordpress.com/ Barbados (New Listing!) ● www.bajanreporter.com/category/new/ Barbados (New Listing!) ● www.barbadosnews.net/ Barbados (New Listing!) ● www.loopnewsbarbados.com/ Barbados (New Listing!) ● www.barbadostoday.bb/category/local-news/ Barbados (New Listing!) ● www.barbadosadvocate.com/news Barbados (New Listing!) ● www.nationnews.com/category/news Belize (New Listing!) ● www.guardian.bz/all-news Belize (New Listing!) ● www.belizetimes.bz/?cat=4 Belize (New Listing!) ● www.belizenews.com/ Belize (New Listing!) ● edition.channel5belize.com/ Belize (New Listing!) ● amandala.com.bz/news/category/headline/ Belize (New Listing!) ● www.ctv3belizenews.com/ Bermuda (New Listing!) ● bernews.com/category/bermuda-news/ Bermuda (New Listing!) ● www.royalgazette.com/news Bermuda (New Listing!) ● www.todayinbermuda.com/ Bermuda (New Listing!) ● www.bermudatoday.com/news Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (New Listing!) ● www.bonairereporter.com/ Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (New Listing!) ● www.saba-news.com/ Brazil ● www.brazilnews.net/ Brazil ● riotimesonline.com/ Brazil ● plus55.com/ Cayman Islands (New Listing!) ● www.ieyenews.com/wordpress/category/ilocal/ Cayman Islands (New Listing!) ● caymannewsservice.com/ Cayman Islands (New Listing!) ● www.caymancompass.com/ Cayman Islands (New Listing!) ● www.radiocayman.gov.ky/news Chile (New Listing!) ● santiagotimes.cl/category/local/ Columbia ● thebogotapost.com/ Costa Rica (New Listing!) ● www.insidecostarica.com/costaricanews/ Costa Rica (New Listing!) ● todaycostarica.com/category/news/ Costa Rica (New Listing!) ● www.costaricantimes.com/category/costa-rica-headlines Costa Rica (New Listing!) ● qcostarica.com/category/latest-costa-rica-news/ Costa Rica (New Listing!) ● www.ticotimes.net/ Costa Rica (New Listing!) ● news.co.cr/costa-rica/ Curaçao (New Listing!) ● www.curacaoguardian.com/ Ecuador ● www.ecuadortimes.net/ Falkland Islands ● en.mercopress.com/falkland-islands Guyana ● www.stabroeknews.com/ Guyana ● guyanatimesgy.com/category/news/ Guyana ● newssourcegy.com/news/ Guyana ● guyanainquirer.com/category/latest-news/ Guyana ● demerarawaves.com/ Guyana ● guyanachronicle.com/ Peru ● www.andina.com.pe/ingles/ Peru ● www.thehuaraztelegraph.com/ St Maarten (NL), St Martin (FR) (New Listing!) ● thedailyherald.sx/islands St Maarten (NL), St Martin (FR) (New Listing!) ● www.mapsxm.com/news St Maarten (NL), St Martin (FR) (New Listing!) ● smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html St Maarten (NL), St Martin (FR) (New Listing!) ● 721news.com/category/local-news/ Suriname ● www.caribbeannewsnow.com/suriname.php Venezuela ● todayvenezuela.com/ Venezuela ● venezuelanalysis.com/news Venezuela ● www.eluniversal.com/daily-news/

Asia

Afghanistan ● www.myafghan.com/ Afghanistan (WN) ● wn.com/afghan_daily/news/ Afghanistan ● www.aopnews.com/ Afghanistan ● www.khaama.com/ Afghanistan ● www.tolonews.com/ Afghanistan ● www.bakhtarnews.com.af/eng/ Afghanistan ● outlookafghanistan.net/ Afghanistan ● www.pajhwok.com/en Afghanistan ● afghanistantimes.af/ Afghanistan ● shahamat-english.com/ Afghanistan ● www.afghanislamicpress.com/en/ Afghanistan ● thepashtuntimes.com/ Afghanistan ● www.afghanistansun.com/ Arab World ● english.alarabiya.net/ Asia - UN IRIN News ● www.irinnews.org/ Asia ● asiancorrespondent.com/category/news/ Asia (Catholic world) ● www.ucanews.com Asia ● www.asiantribune.com/ Azerbaijan ● www.azernews.az/ Azerbaijan ● www.today.az/ Azerbaijan ● en.trend.az/azerbaijan/ Azerbaijan ● news.az/ Azerbaijan ● www.xalqqazeti.com/en/ Azerbaijan ● azertag.az/en Azerbaijan ● www.azerbaijannews.net/ Azerbaijan ● en.apa.az/ Azerbaijan ● metbuat.az/ Azerbaijan ● www.azerbaijan.az/portal/index_e.html?lang=en Bahrain ● www.gulf-daily-news.com/ Bahrain ● www.twentyfoursevennews.com/category/bahrain-news/ Bahrain ● www.bna.bh/portal/en/news/category/1 Bahrain ● dt.bh/ Bahrain ● english.voiceofbahrain.org/ Bahrain ● www.bahrainnews.net/ Bahrain ● www.newsofbahrain.com/index.php Bangladesh ● newagebd.net/ Bangladesh ● bdnews24.com/ Bangladesh ● www.thedailystar.net/ Bhutan ● www.bbs.bt/news/ Bhutan ● www.kuenselonline.com/category/news/ Brunei ● www.bruneitimes.com.bn/ Brunei ● www.brudirect.com/ Cambodia ● www.phnompenhpost.com/ Cambodia ● www.cambodiadaily.com/ Cambodia ● www.cambodiantimes.com/ China ● english.peopledaily.com.cn/home.html China ● www.xinhuanet.com/english/ China ● www.chinadaily.com.cn/ China ● www.globaltimes.cn/ China ● english.cctv.com/news/ China ● english.cri.cn/ China ● english.eastday.com/ China ● www.bjreview.com.cn/ China ● english.people.com.cn/ China ● english.cpc.people.com.cn/ China ● www.interfax.cn/ China & Asia ● asiatoday.com/ China ● www.beijingbulletin.com/ China ● www.china.org.cn/index.htm China ● www.chinanationalnews.com/ China ● www.ecns.cn/news/ China ● www.thechinaperspective.com/ China ● www.theepochtimes.com/n3/c/china/ China ● world.einnews.com/country/china China ● english.chinamil.com.cn/ China ● www.pekingpress.com/ China ● www.shanghaisun.com/ China ● www.news.cn/english/ China ● www.shanghaidaily.com/ China ● en.people.cn/ China ● english.caijing.com.cn/ East Timor ● www.laohamutuk.org/ East Timor ● etan.org/ Georgia ● eng.ghn.ge/ Georgia ● www.georgianjournal.ge/ Georgia ● www.civil.ge/eng/ Georgia ● www.interpressnews.ge/en/ Georgia ● gpb.ge/en/home Georgia - Abkhazia ● www.apsnypress.info/en/news/ Hong Kong ● www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong Hong Kong ● www.hongkongherald.com/ Hong Kong ● www.thestandard.com.hk/ Hong Kong ● www.hongkongnews.net/ Hong Kong ● rthk.hk/rthk/news/englishnews/ Hong Kong ● futurehandling.com/category/news/ India ● www.agranews.com/ India ● www.deccan.com/ India ● www.hindustantimes.com/ India ● news.webindia123.com/news/ India ● www.thehindu.com/ India ● www.thehansindia.com/ India ● www.5dariyanews.com/ India ● www.freepressjournal.in India ● www.vishwagujarat.com/ India (South) ● www.udayavani.com/english India ● timesofindia.indiatimes.com/ India ● www.deccanherald.com/ India ● www.ptinews.com/ India ● www.catchnews.com/ India ● www.business-standard.com/ India ● www.thehindubusinessline.com/ India ● www.assamtribune.com/ India ● www.financialexpress.com/ India ● e-pao.net/ India ● economictimes.indiatimes.com/ India ● www.deccanchronicle.com/ India ● www.dailyo.in/ India ● www.outlookindia.com/ India ● english.mathrubhumi.com/ India ● english.manoramaonline.com/ India ● indianexpress.com/ India ● www.dailypioneer.com/ India ● www.thestatesman.com/ India ● www.sahilonline.net/en India ● www.tribuneindia.com/ Indonesia ● en.tempo.co/ Indonesia ● www.republika.co.id/kanal/en Indonesia ● www.thejakartapost.com/ Indonesia (West Papau) ● www.freewestpapua.org/news/ Iran ● www.ettelaat.com/today/P8.pdf Iran ● www.iran-daily.com/ Iran ● www.tehrantimes.com/ Iran ● en.farsnews.com/ Iran ● english.irib.ir/news/iran1 Iran ● www.irannewsdaily.com/?lng=en Iran ● www.ncr-iran.org/en/news Iran ● www.presstv.ir/ Iran ● www.irna.ir/en/ Iran ● financialtribune.com/ Iraq-Aljazeera (Updated Link!) ● www.aljazeera.com/topics/country/iraq.html Iraq ● wn.com/iraq_daily/news/ Iraq ● www.iraqinews.com Iraq ● en.aswataliraq.info/ Iraq - Baghdad ● wn.com/baghdad/news/ Iraq ● www.almasdarnews.com/article/category/iraq/ Iraq ● warnewstoday.blogspot.com/ Iraq ● www.iraqnewsgazette.com/ Iraq ● www.iraq-businessnews.com/ Iraq ● www.iraqidinar123.com/ Iraq ● www.shafaaq.com/en Iraq ● iq.hathalyoum.net/ Iraq (Kurdistan) ● rudaw.net/english Iraq (Kurdistan) ● www.kurdishglobe.net/ Iraq (Kurdistan) ● www.kurdmedia.com/ Israel ● www.jpost.com/ Israel ● www.israelinsider.com/ Israel ● www.haaretz.com/ Israel, Mideast, World ● www.imra.org.il/ Israel ● www.globes.co.il/serveen/ Israel ● www.israelnationalnews.com/News/ Israel ● www.ynetnews.com/ Israel ● www.debka.com/newsupdates/ Japan ● www.japantimes.co.jp/ Japan ● www.asahi.com/ajw/ Japan ● www.kyoto-np.co.jp/kp/english/ Japan ● english.kyodonews.jp/ Japan ● mainichi.jp/english/ Japan ● www.japantoday.com/ Japan ● www.japanmorningpost.com/ Japan ● the-japan-news.com/ Japan ● www.newsonjapan.com/ Japan ● moderntokyotimes.com/ Japan ● asia.nikkei.com/ Jordan ● www.jordantimes.com/news/local Jordan ● www.petra.gov.jo/Public/Main_english.aspx?lang=2&site_id=1 Jordan ● en.ammonnews.net/details.aspx?sectionid=2 Jordan ● www.swnewsmedia.com/jordan_independent/news/ Kazakhstan ● www.inform.kz/eng Kazakhstan ● www.kazakhstannews.net/ Kazakhstan ● astanatimes.com/ Kuwait ● news.kuwaittimes.net/website/category/kuwait/ Kuwait ● www.arabtimesonline.com/news/category/kuwait/ Kuwait ● www.kuna.net.kw/Default.aspx?language=en Kuwait ● www.timeskuwait.com/News_Local Kyrgyzstan ● akipress.com/ Kyrgyzstan ● www.timesca.com/index.php/news/kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan ● www.kabar.kg/eng/news Kyrgyzstan ● www.topix.com/world/kyrgyzstan/ Kyrgyzstan ● www.kyrgyzstannews.net/ Kyrgyzstan ● world.einnews.com/country/kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan ● www.eng.24.kg/ Laos ● www.vientianetimes.org.la/ Laos ● www.laosnews.net/ Lebanon ● www.dailystar.com.lb/ Lebanon ● en.beiruttimes.com/ Lebanon ● www.beirut-online.net/local/ Lebanon ● www.lebweb.com/ Lebanon ● www.lebanonews.net/ Lebanon ● yalibnan.com/category/lebanon/ Lebanon ● www.nna-leb.gov.lb/en Lebanon ● www.naharnet.com/lebanon Macau ● www.macaupostdaily.com/ Malaysia ● www.harakahdaily.net/index.php/english Malaysia ● www.theborneopost.com/ Malaysia ● www.themalaymailonline.com/ Malaysia ● www.dailyexpress.com.my/ Malaysia ● www.nst.com.my/ Malaysia ● www.thesundaily.my/ Malaysia ● www.thestar.com.my/ Malaysia ● www.bernama.com/bernama/v8/ Malaysia ● www.nst.com.my/ Maldives ● www.miadhu.com/ Maldives ● english.sun.mv/ Maldives ● maldivesindependent.com/ Middle East ● www.albawaba.com/news Middle East ● www.gulfinthemedia.com/ Mongolia ● en.montsame.mn/ Muslim World News ● ummahlink.org/ Myanmar (Burma) ● www.irrawaddy.com/category/news/burma Myanmar (Burma) ● www.bnionline.net/index.php/news.html Myanmar (Burma) ● www.dvb.no/category/news Myanmar (Burma) ● www.myanmarnews.net/ Nepal ● www.thehimalayantimes.com/ Nepal ● www.nepalnews.com/ Nepal ● nepalitimes.com/ Nepal ● www.peoplesreview.com.np/ Nepal ● www.telegraphnepal.com/ Nepal ● www.ekantipur.com/ Nepal ● www.myrepublica.com/ North Korea ● www.northkoreatimes.com/ North Korea ● www.nknews.org/ Oman ● www.timesofoman.com/ Oman ● www.muscatdaily.com/ Oman ● www.omantribune.com/ Oman ● www.theweek.co.om/NEWS Oman ● www.omannews.gov.om/en/web/ona/home Oman ● gulfnews.com/news/gulf/oman Oman ● omanobserver.om/category/local/ Pakistan ● www.thenews.com.pk/ Pakistan ● www.dawn.com/ Pakistan ● www.app.com.pk/ Pakistan ● www.brecorder.com/ Pakistan ● www.dailytimes.com.pk/ Pakistan ● www.thefrontierpost.com/ Pakistan ● pakistanlink.org/ Pakistan ● tribune.com.pk/pakistan/ Pakistan ● www.pakistantoday.com.pk/category/national/ Pakistan ● nation.com.pk/national Pakistan ● dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan Pakistan ● en.dailypakistan.com.pk/ Pakistan ● dailythepatriot.com/ Pakistan ● pakobserver.net/ Palestine ● www.palestinechronicle.com/ Palestine ● www.palwatch.org/ Palestine ● english.palinfo.com/site/pages/ Palestine ● www.imemc.org/ Palestine ● www.aqsa.org.uk/ Palestine ● www.qassam.ps/news.html Palestine ● english.pnn.ps/ Philippines ● www.manilatimes.net/ Philippines ● www.journal.com.ph/ Philippines ● www.tribune.net.ph/ Philippines ● www.philstar.com/ Philippines ● www.mindanews.com/ Philippines ● thestandard.com.ph/ Philippines ● www.gmanetwork.com/news/ Philippines ● davaotoday.com/ Philippines ● www.bworldonline.com/ Philippines ● www.businessmirror.com.ph/ Philippines ● bulatlat.com/main/category/top-story/ Philippines ● www.sunstar.com.ph/ Philippines ● www.inquirer.net/ Qatar ● www.gulf-times.com/stories/c/178/0/Qatar Qatar ● thepeninsulaqatar.com/ Qatar ● www.qna.org.qa/en-us/News/QatarNews Qatar ● www.qatar-tribune.com/Latest-News Qatar ● www.qatarliving.com/news Qatar ● www.qatarday.com/news-category.php?name=local Saudi Arabia ● www.aawsat.net/ Saudi Arabia ● saudigazette.com.sa/saudi-arabia/ Saudi Arabia ● arabnews.com/saudiarabia/ Saudi Arabia ● www.spa.gov.sa/home.php?lang=en Singapore ● www.straitstimes.com/singapore Singapore ● news.asiaone.com/news/singapore Singapore ● www.businesstimes.com.sg/ Singapore ● www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore Singapore ● mypaper.sg/ Singapore ● www.tnp.sg/ Singapore ● www.todayonline.com/ South Korea ● www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/index.asp South Korea ● www.koreaherald.co.kr/ South Korea ● theseoultimes.com/ST/ South Korea ● english.yonhapnews.co.kr/ South Korea ● www.pulsenews.co.kr/ South Korea ● english.khan.co.kr/khan_art_latest.html South Korea ● www.kukmindaily.co.kr/ South Korea ● english.chosun.com/ South Korea ● koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/ Sri Lanka ● www.lankaweb.com/news/latest.html Sri Lanka ● www.tamilnet.com/ Sri Lanka ● www.island.lk/ Sri Lanka ● www.dailynews.lk/ Sri Lanka ● www.dailymirror.lk/ Sri Lanka ● www.colombopage.com/ Sri Lanka ● www.lankapage.com/ Sri Lanka ● www.slguardian.org/ Sri Lanka ● www.infolanka.com/news/ Syria ● syriatimes.sy/ Syria ● wn.com/syria_daily/news Syria ● sana.sy/en/ Syria ● www.aljazeera.com/topics/country/syria.html Syria ● en.alalam.ir/syria Syria ● www.iraqinews.com/tag/syria/ Syria ● syriadirect.org/ Syria ● www.syrianews.cc/ Syria ● www.almasdarnews.com/article/category/syria/ Syria and region ● aranews.net/ Taiwan ● www.taipeitimes.com/ Taiwan ● www.chinapost.com.tw/ Taiwan ● www.chinataiwan.org/english/ Taiwan ● www.etaiwannews.com/etn/ Taiwan ● english.rti.org.tw/ Taiwan ● www.taiwannews.com.tw/etn/index_en.php Taiwan ● focustaiwan.tw/ Taiwan ● www.taiwantoday.tw Taiwan ● international.thenewslens.com/ Taiwan ● www.taiwansun.com/ Tajikistan ● khovar.tj/eng/ Tajikistan ● news.tj/en Thailand, Bangkok ● bangkokpost.com/ Thailand ● 2bangkok.com/ Thailand ● www.chiangraitimes.com/ Thailand ● www.nationmultimedia.com/index.php Thailand ● www.thephuketnews.com/news-thailand.php Thailand ● www.phuketgazette.net/ Thailand ● pattayatoday.net/ Thailand ● www.pattayamail.com/ Turkmenistan ● www.turkmenistan.gov.tm/_eng/ United Arab Emirates ● www.khaleejtimes.com/nation United Arab Emirates ● www.ameinfo.com/ United Arab Emirates ● 7daysindubai.com/ United Arab Emirates ● www.arabianbusiness.com/ United Arab Emirates ● gulfnews.com/xpress/news United Arab Emirates ● www.thenational.ae/uae United Arab Emirates ● www.wam.ae/en/news/emirates.html United Arab Emirates ● en.almalnews.com/Latest_News_1.aspx United Arab Emirates ● www.abudhabinews.net/ United Arab Emirates ● www.uaeinteract.com/ United Arab Emirates ● www.emirates247.com/news UAE, Gulf, and World ● www.gulftoday.ae/ Uzbekistan ● www.uza.uz/en/ Uzbekistan ● www.uzdaily.com/ Uzbekistan ● ut.uz/en/ Uzbekistan ● uzreport.uz/?lan=e Viet Nam ● vietnamnews.vn/ Viet Nam ● english.thesaigontimes.vn/ Viet Nam ● www.tuoitrenews.vn/ Viet Nam ● baobinhdinh.com.vn/en/English.aspx Viet Nam ● en.nhandan.org.vn/ Viet Nam ● english.vov.vn/ Viet Nam ● english.vietnamnet.vn/ Viet Nam ● www.vietnamtribune.com/ Viet Nam ● www.thanhniennews.com/ Yemen ● www.sabanews.net/en/ Yemen ● www.yemenonline.info/ Yemen ● nationalyemen.com/local-news/ Yemen ● en.althawranews.net/category/local-news/ Yemen ● www.almotamar.net/en/

Europe

Albania ● www.albaniannews.com/ Albania ● www.ata.gov.al/en/ Andorra ● all-andorra.com/category/news-about-andorra/ Armenia ● hyemedia.com/ Armenia ● www.armenianow.com/news Armenia ● hetq.am/eng/ Armenia ● www.hyebiz.com/latest-news Armenia ● www.panarmenian.net/eng/ Austria ● www.thelocal.at/ Austria ● voiceofvienna.org/ Belarus ● www.charter97.org/en/news/ Belgium ● www.brusselstimes.com Bosnia & Herzegovina ● www.fena.ba/category/32 Bosnia & Herzegovina ● www.balkaneu.com/bosnia-herzegovina/ Bosnia & Herz. (Srpska) ● www.vladars.net/eng/Pages/default.aspx Bulgaria ● sofiaglobe.com/category/bulgaria/ Bulgaria ● www.bta.bg/en Bulgaria ● www.novinite.com/ Bulgaria ● www.focus-fen.net/ Bulgaria ● www.standartnews.com/english/ Croatia ● www.total-croatia-news.com/ Croatia ● www.croatiaweek.com/category/news-3/ Croatia ● www.thedubrovniktimes.com/news/croatia Cyprus ● cyprus-mail.com/ Cyprus ● famagusta-gazette.com/ Cyprus ● www.parikiaki.com/category/news/ Cyprus ● www.sigmalive.com/en/news/local Cyprus ● www.newsincyprus.com/ Cyprus ● in-cyprus.com/category/news/local/ Cyprus ● www.cyprusnewsreport.com/ Cyprus, North ● www.lgcnews.com/ Czech Republic ● praguemonitor.com/ Czech Republic ● www.radio.cz/en Denmark ● cphpost.dk/category/news Estonia ● news.err.ee/ Estonia ● news.postimees.ee/ Eurasia ● www.eurasianet.org/ Europe - Radio Free Europe ● www.rferl.org/ European Union (New Listing!) ● news.ofthe.eu/ Finland ● www.finlandtimes.fi/national Finland ● finlandtoday.fi/news/ Finland ● www.helsinkitimes.fi/ France ● www.france24.com/en/france/ France ● www.connexionfrance.com/ France ● www.thelocal.fr/ France ● www.mediapart.fr/en/english Germany ● dw-world.de/english/ Germany ● www.thelocal.de/ Germany ● www.spiegel.de/international/ Germany ● www.expatica.com/de/news Gibraltar ● gibraltarpanorama.gi/ Gibraltar ● www.yourgibraltartv.com/ Gibraltar ● www.gibnews.net/ Gibraltar ● chronicle.gi/news/ Gibraltar ● vox.gi/cms/ Greece ● www.tovima.gr/en/ Greece ● en.protothema.gr/ Greece ● www.amna.gr/english/newsroom/0/ Greece ● www.ekathimerini.com/news Greece ● www.newsbomb.gr/en Greece ● www.thenationalherald.com/ Greece ● greece.greekreporter.com/category/greek-news/ Greece ● www.greeknewsonline.com/ Greece ● www.keeptalkinggreece.com/category/1-news/ Greece ● www.greecepost.com/news Greece ● www.greece.com/news/ Greece ● www.greeknewsagenda.gr/ Hungary ● budapestbeacon.com/ Hungary ● bbj.hu/site/ Iceland ● grapevine.is/news/?=rhead Iceland ● icelandmonitor.mbl.is/news/ Iceland ● www.icenews.is/news/countries/iceland/ Iceland ● icelandreview.com/news Ireland ● www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/ Ireland ● www.irishexaminer.com/ Isle of Man ● www.manx.net/isle-of-man-news Isle of Man ● www.manxradio.com/news/isle-of-man-news/ Isle of Man ● www.three.fm/news/isle-of-man-news/ Isle of Man ● www.iomtoday.co.im/news Italy ● www.florencenews.it/category/news/ Italy ● www.theflorentine.net/news/ Italy ● www.ansa.it/english/ Italy ● www.lifeinitaly.com/news Italy ● www.corriere.it/english/ Italy ● www.thelocal.it/ Kosovo ● www.gazetaexpress.com/en/news/ Kosovo (and Balkans) ● www.balkaneu.com/kosovo/ Latvia ● www.lsm.lv/en/ Latvia ● www.latviannews.lv/ Latvia and Baltics ● bnn-news.com/ Lithuania ● en.delfi.lt/ Luxembourg ● www.chronicle.lu/ Luxembourg ● www.expatica.com/lu/news/country-news Luxembourg ● www.wort.lu/en Macedonia ● macedoniaonline.eu/ Macedonia ● www.mia.mk/en/Home/Index Macedonia ● english.republika.mk/ Malta ● www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/ Malta ● www.independent.com.mt/ Malta ● www.timesofmalta.com/sections/view/local Malta ● www.maltasport.com/ Malta ● gozonews.com/category/malta/ Moldova (UNDP) ● www.md.undp.org/ Moldova ● www.jurnal.md/en/start/ Moldova ● www.moldova.org/en/ Moldova ● www.moldpres.md/en/ Moldova ● en.publika.md/news.html Moldova ● news.yam.md/en/ Moldova ● novostipmr.com/en Monaco ● www.monacolife.net/?cat=109 Monaco ● rivieraradio.mc/categories/local-news Montenegro ● www.rtcg.me/english/montenegro.html Netherlands ● nltimes.nl/ Netherlands ● www.iamexpat.nl/read-and-discuss/news Netherlands ● www.government.nl/ Netherlands ● www.dutchnews.nl/ Norway ● www.newsinenglish.no/category/news/ Norway ● www.theoslotimes.com/category/156/Latest%20News Norway ● norwaytoday.info/category/news/ Norway ● www.tnp.no/ Norway ● theforeigner.no/pages/news/ Poland ● www.krakowpost.com/ Poland ● www.thenews.pl/1/9,National Poland ● www.warsawvoice.pl/WVpage/pages/index.php Poland ● lodzpost.com/ Poland ● wbj.pl/latest-news/ Portugal ● portugalresident.com/categories/portugal Portugal ● theportugalnews.com/ Portugal - Madeira ● www.madeira.org/news/ Portugal - Madeira ● madeiraislanddirect.com/blog/ Portugal - Madeira ● www.madeiraislandnews.com/ Romania ● www.agerpres.ro/english/ Romania ● www.romaniajournal.ro/ Romania ● www.nineoclock.ro/ Romania ● www.romania-insider.com/ Russia ● www.pravdareport.com/russia/ Russia ● www.themoscowtimes.com/ Russia ● rt.com/ Russia ● rbth.com/ Russia (Updated Link!) ● tass.com Russia ● sputniknews.com/voiceofrussia/ Russia ● www.russiaherald.com/ Russia ● www.expatica.com/ru/news Russia ● agroinfo.com/en/ Russia ● www.bashinform.ru/eng/ Russia ● www.akm.ru/eng/ San Marino ● sanmarinotribune.com/ Serbia ● inserbia.info/today/ Serbia ● www.b92.net/eng/ Serbia ● www.tanjug.rs/index_en.aspx Serbia ● www.srbija.gov.rs/?change_lang=en Serbia ● www.mfa.gov.rs/en/index.php?lang=eng Serbia ● www.ekapija.com/website/en/ Slovakia ● spectator.sme.sk/r/25/politics-and-society.html Slovenia ● www.rtvslo.si/eng Slovenia ● www.sloveniatimes.com/daily-news Spain ● elpais.com/elpais/inenglish.html Spain ● www.typicallyspanish.com/news-spain/ Spain ● www.thelocal.es/ Spain ● spanishnewstoday.com/spanish-news.html Spain ● www.theolivepress.es/ Spain ● www.barcelonanews.net/ Spain ● www.tenerifenews.com/category/news/local-news/ Spain ● majorcadailybulletin.com/news.html Spain (Murcia) ● murciatoday.com/regional-news-in-murcia.html Spain (Canary Islands) ● www.canarianweekly.com/category/news/ Spain (Canary Islands) ● www.islandconnections.eu/ Spain (Canary Islands) ● www.fuertenews.com/news/local-news Spain (Andalusia) ● www.costa-news.com/costa-del-sol-news/ Svalbard ● www.spitsbergen-svalbard.com/news-and-stories.html Svalbard ● icepeople.net/category/svalbard/ Sweden ● www.thelocal.se/ Switzerland ● www.expatica.com/ch/news Switzerland ● www.thelocal.ch/national Switzerland ● www.swissinfo.ch/eng/latest-news Turkey ● www.hurriyetdailynews.com/ Turkey ● www.turkishpress.com/ Turkey ● www.worldbulletin.net/1/turkey Turkey ● www.almasdarnews.com/article/category/turkey/ Ukraine ● www.brama.com/news/news_english.html Ukraine (weekly) ● www.mw.ua/ Ukraine ● www.ukrainianjournal.com/ United Kingdom ● www.guardian.co.uk/theguardian United Kingdom ● www.ft.com UK - Chagos ● www.chagossupport.org.uk/blog Vatican City ● www.news.va/en Vatican City ● en.radiovaticana.va/news/Vatican/Vatican-Activities Vatican City ● w2.vatican.va/content/vatican/en.html Vatican City ● zenit.org/

