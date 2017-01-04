English Online International Newspapers
For a change from the same old news stories from the same old news networks, here are links to English-edition online newspapers from other parts of the world, with an emphasis on the Middle East and Asia. These sites have interesting editorials and essays, and many have links to other good news sources. We try to limit this list to those sites which are regularly updated, reliable, with a high percentage of "up" time. Report broken links or suggest other sources. See our inclusion criteria..
We test these links every day, and report the results as follows:
● Very reliable in the past ten days
● Sometimes up
● Mostly down during the past ten days
● Not checked for various reasons
Africa
|Africa-East
|●
|www.theeastafrican.co.ke/
|Africa-North
|●
|www.north-africa.com/
|Algeria
|●
|www.aps.dz/en/
|Algeria
|●
|www.aboutalgeria.com/search/label/news
|Angola
|●
|www.angop.ao/angola/en_us/index.html
|Angola
|●
|www.news24.com/Tags/Places/angola
|Botswana
|●
|www.mmegi.bw/
|Botswana
|●
|www.thevoicebw.com/
|Botswana
|●
|www.gabzfm.com/news
|Botswana
|●
|www.thepatriot.co.bw/news.html
|Burundi
|●
|www.news24.com/Tags/Places/burundi
|Burundi
|●
|www.iwacu-burundi.org/englishnews/
|Cameroon
|●
|www.cameroononline.org/cameroon-news-in-english/
|Cameroon
|●
|bamendaonline.net/blog/category/news/
|Cameroon
|●
|cameroonjournal.com/
|Cameroon
|●
|cameroononlinenews.com/story/news/
|Central African Republic
|●
|allafrica.com/centralafricanrepublic/
|Chad
|●
|www.chad.co.uk/news
|Congo, Democ.Repub
|●
|www.reuters.com/places/congo
|Congo, Democ.Repub
|●
|www.france24.com/en/tag/dr-congo/
|Congo, Democ.Repub (New Listing!)
|●
|www.congoplanet.com/
|Congo, Democ.Repub (New Listing!)
|●
|www.friendsofthecongo.org/news/news.html
|Equatorial Guinea
|●
|www.guineaecuatorialpress.com/buscador.php?cat=22
|Equatorial Guinea
|●
|www.equatorialguineapress.com/
|Egypt
|●
|www.dailynewsegypt.com/category/egypt/
|Egypt
|●
|www.egyptdailynews.com/
|Egypt
|●
|www.egyptindependent.com//subchannel/Local%20press%20review
|Egypt
|●
|egypttoday.com/
|Egypt
|●
|www.nileinternational.net/en/
|Egypt
|●
|english.ahram.org.eg/Portal/1/Egypt.aspx
|Egypt
|●
|www.copts-united.com/English
|Eritrea
|●
|www.shabait.com/news/local-news
|Ethiopia
|●
|www.awrambatimes.com/?cat=3
|Ethiopia
|●
|www.waltainfo.com/news/national
|Ethiopia
|●
|newbusinessethiopia.com/
|Ethiopia
|●
|ecadforum.com/category/news/
|Ethiopia
|●
|www.ethiomedia.com/
|Ethiopia
|●
|ethiopiaforums.com/category/ethiopia-ethiopian/
|Ethiopia
|●
|ethioforum.org/category/news/
|Ethiopia
|●
|www.ethiopian-news.com/ethiopia/news/
|Ethiopia
|●
|www.ethiopians.com/
|Ethiopia
|●
|capitalethiopia.com/category/news/#.WGGSqWeVsUE
|Ethiopia
|●
|www.ezega.com/News/
|Ethiopia
|●
|www.ethiopianism.net/
|Ghana
|●
|vibeghana.com/category/headlines/
|Ghana
|●
|www.graphic.com.gh/news/
|Ghana
|●
|www.ghanaiantimes.com.gh/
|Ghana
|●
|thechronicle.com.gh/category/news/
|Ghana
|●
|news.gbcghana.com/headlines
|Ghana
|●
|3news.com/news/
|Ghana
|●
|viasat1.com.gh/category/news/local-news/
|Ghana
|●
|buzzghana.com/
|Ghana
|●
|ghheadlines.com/
|Ghana
|●
|www.businessghana.com/site/news/all/listings
|Ghana
|●
|www.ghanabusinessnews.com/
|Ghana
|●
|www.ghanadot.com/
|Ghana
|●
|www.ghanamma.com/category/local-news/
|Ghana
|●
|www.ghanagrio.com/ghana-latest-news/
|Ghana
|●
|www.ghanavoice.com/category/news/
|Ghana
|●
|www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/
|Ghana
|●
|www.modernghana.com/ghanahome/newsarchive/
|Ghana
|●
|www.ghananewsagency.org/
|Ghana
|●
|citifmonline.com/
|Ghana
|●
|www.thefinderonline.com/News/
|Kenya
|●
|www.standardmedia.co.ke/
|Kenya
|●
|eastandard.net/
|Kenya
|●
|www.news24.com/tags/places/kenya
|Kenya
|●
|citizentv.co.ke/news/
|Kenya
|●
|www.sde.co.ke/category/106/local-news
|Kenya
|●
|www.tuko.co.ke/latest/
|Kenya
|●
|www.kenyan-post.com/search/label/News
|Kenya
|●
|www.the-star.co.ke/sections/latest-news_c401249
|Kenya
|●
|www.standardmedia.co.ke/
|Kenya
|●
|www.nation.co.ke/news/1056-1056-u6geog/index.html
|Kenya
|●
|www.nairobigossips.com/search/label/News
|Kenya
|●
|www.mediamaxnetwork.co.ke/news/national/
|Kenya
|●
|www.capitalfm.co.ke/news/section/kenya/
|Kenya
|●
|x254.co/category/news/
|Lesotho
|●
|www.informativenews.co.ls/
|Lesotho
|●
|www.publiceyenews.com/?p=news_local
|Lesotho
|●
|lestimes.com/category/news/
|Lesotho
|●
|www.thepost.co.ls/category/news/
|Liberia
|●
|frontpageafricaonline.com/index.php/news
|Liberia
|●
|gnnliberia.com/category/liberia/
|Liberia
|●
|www.bushchicken.com/category/news/
|Liberia
|●
|www.thenewdawnliberia.com/news
|Liberia
|●
|www.theperspective.org/
|Liberia
|●
|theliberiantimes.weebly.com/
|Liberia
|●
|www.thenewrepublicliberia.com/
|Libya
|●
|www.tripolipost.com
|Libya
|●
|www.libyaherald.com/
|Libya
|●
|www.lana-news.ly/eng
|Libya
|●
|www.libyanewstoday.com/
|Libya
|●
|www.libyaobserver.ly/news
|Libya
|●
|www.libya-businessnews.com/
|Malawi
|●
|www.maravipost.com/
|Mauritius
|●
|mauritiustimes.com/news
|Mauritius
|●
|www.govmu.org/English/News/Pages/default.aspx
|Morocco
|●
|www.moroccoworldnews.com/news-2/morocco-news/
|Morocco
|●
|www.maghrebdailynews.com/
|Morocco
|●
|themoroccantimes.com/
|Mozambique
|●
|www.poptel.org.uk/mozambique-news/
|Namibia
|●
|www.thevillager.com.na/
|Namibia
|●
|www.namibian.com.na/
|Namibia
|●
|www.nampa.org/
|Namibia
|●
|economist.com.na/
|Nigeria
|●
|eaglereporters.com/
|Nigeria
|●
|nationalmirroronline.net/new/category/news/
|Nigeria
|●
|thesummary.com.ng/
|Nigeria
|●
|guardian.ng/
|Nigeria
|●
|www.vanguardngr.com/category/national-news/
|Nigeria
|●
|sunnewsonline.com/
|Nigeria
|●
|punchng.com/topics/latest-news/
|Nigeria
|●
|tribuneonlineng.com/
|Nigeria
|●
|www.acutenews.com/
|Nigeria
|●
|www.nta.ng/category/news/domestic/
|Rwanda
|●
|www.rnanews.com/
|Rwanda
|●
|rwandawire.com/
|Rwanda
|●
|www.newsofrwanda.com/category/national/
|Rwanda
|●
|ktpress.rw/category/national/
|Rwanda
|●
|umuseke.rw/en/category/rwanda
|Rwanda
|●
|allafrica.com/rwanda/
|St. Helena, Ascen., Tristan
|●
|www.sainthelena.gov.sh/category/news/
|St. Helena, Ascen., Tristan
|●
|www.tristandc.com/news/index.php
|Senegal
|●
|www.panapress.com/
|Seychelles
|●
|www.nation.sc/news/seychelles.html
|Seychelles
|●
|www.seychellesnewsagency.com/articles/category/2/National
|Seychelles
|●
|www.statehouse.gov.sc/news.php
|Sierra Leone
|●
|www.thesierraleonetelegraph.com/
|Sierra Leone
|●
|www.sierraexpressmedia.com/
|Sierra Leone
|●
|www.thepatrioticvanguard.com/
|Sierra Leone
|●
|cocorioko.net/
|Somalia
|●
|www.banadir.com/
|Somalia
|●
|horseedmedia.net/category/news/
|Somalia
|●
|www.hiiraan.com/
|Somalia
|●
|www.shabellenews.com/category/news-in-english/
|Somalia
|●
|radiomuqdisho.net/en/category/news/
|Somalia
|●
|puntlandpost.net/news-in-english/
|Somalia
|●
|www.garoweonline.com/en/news/somalia
|Somalia
|●
|allafrica.com/somalia/
|South Africa
|●
|www.itweb.co.za/
|South Africa
|●
|www.sowetanlive.co.za/
|South Africa
|●
|southafricatoday.net/category/south-africa-news/
|South Africa
|●
|www.iol.co.za/capeargus/news
|South Africa
|●
|mg.co.za/
|South Africa
|●
|citizen.co.za/category/news/news-national/
|South Africa
|●
|www.timeslive.co.za/local/
|South Africa
|●
|www.thenewage.co.za/
|South Africa
|●
|www.dailysun.co.za/
|South Africa
|●
|www.channelafrica.co.za/sabc/home/channelafrica/news
|South Africa
|●
|www.enca.com/south-africa
|South Africa
|●
|www.sabc.co.za/news
|South Africa
|●
|www.ann7.com/
|South Africa
|●
|ewn.co.za/
|South Africa
|●
|www.news.co.za/south-africa
|South Africa
|●
|news.iafrica.com/sa/
|South Africa
|●
|www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/
|Sudan
|●
|www.sudan.net/
|Sudan
|●
|sudaneseonline.org/cs/blogs/english/default.aspx
|Sudan
|●
|www.sudanvisiondaily.com/
|Sudan
|●
|www.sunanews.net/english-latest-news
|Sudan, South
|●
|www.sudantribune.com/
|Sudan, South
|●
|www.gurtong.net/
|Sudan, South
|●
|www.jubamonitor.com/
|Sudan, South
|●
|www.southsudannewsagency.com/
|Sudan, South
|●
|www.newsudanvision.com/
|Swaziland
|●
|www.times.co.sz/
|Tanzania
|●
|www.ippmedia.com/en
|Tanzania
|●
|www.dailynews.co.tz/index.php/home-news
|Tanzania
|●
|www.thecitizen.co.tz/News/1840340-1840340-ui3u0m/index.html
|Tunisia
|●
|www.tap.info.tn/en/
|Tunisia
|●
|tdailynews.net/
|Uganda
|●
|www.newvision.co.ug/
|Uganda
|●
|www.observer.ug/
|Uganda
|●
|www.monitor.co.ug/News/National/688334-688334-db8fn6z/index.html
|Uganda
|●
|www.redpepper.co.ug/category/news/
|Uganda
|●
|www.ugandanews.net/
|Uganda
|●
|www.ntv.co.ug/news
|Uganda
|●
|radioonefm90.com/category/news/
|Uganda
|●
|kampalasun.co.ug/
|Uganda
|●
|www.sunrise.ug/category/news
|Western Sahara
|●
|www.spsrasd.info/news/en/articles/actualit%C3%A9s
|Western Sahara
|●
|allafrica.com/westernsahara/
|Western Sahara
|●
|www.wsrw.org/
|Zambia
|●
|www.daily-mail.co.zm/?cat=91
|Zambia
|●
|www.postzambia.com/
|Zambia
|●
|zambiareports.com/headlines/
|Zambia
|●
|lusakavoice.com/
|Zambia
|●
|www.kitwetimes.com/category/headlines/
|Zambia
|●
|www.znbc.co.zm/?cat=4
|Zambia
|●
|www.muvitv.com/
|Zambia
|●
|www.tumfweko.com/category/categorytrending-zambian-news-and-hot-gossip/
|Zambia
|●
|www.theindependentobserver.org/category/headlines/
|Zambia
|●
|www.openzambia.com/format/news/
|Zambia
|●
|www.zambianews.net/
|Zambia
|●
|zambia24.com/
|Zambia
|●
|www.zambianpolitics.com/latest-news/
|Zambia
|●
|www.qfmzambia.com/category/qfm-local-news/
|Zambia
|●
|breezefmchipata.com/?cat=1
|Zambia
|●
|www.miningnewszambia.com/
|Zambia
|●
|www.times.co.zm/?cat=1
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.theindependent.co.zw/news/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|newzimbabwe.com/news/mainnews.aspx
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.chronicle.co.zw/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|bulawayo24.com/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|nehandaradio.com/category/news/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.zimeye.net/category/national/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.news24.com/Africa/Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.chronicle.co.zw/category/s6-demo-section/c38-local-news/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.myzimbabwe.co.zw/news.html
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.zimbabwesituation.com/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|thezimbabwean.co/category/news/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.bh24.co.zw/category/news-2/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|263chat.com/category/news/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.zbc.co.zw/index.php/news-categories/local-news
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.radiovop.com/index.php/national-news/index.1.html
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.izimbabwe.co.zw/news.html
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.insiderzim.com/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|newzimbabwevision.com/category/news/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|source.co.zw/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.technomag.co.zw/category/news/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|zimbabwecelebrities.com/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.topnews.co.zw/local/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|bulawayo24.com/index-id-News-sc-Local.html
|Zimbabwe
|●
|zimnews.net/zimbabwe-news/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.newsday.co.zw/news/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.herald.co.zw/category/articles/local-news/
|Zimbabwe
|●
|www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/news
|Zimbabwe
|●
|thezimbabwemail.com/category/zimbabwe
Americas
|Anguilla (New Listing!)
|●
|news.ai/
|Anguilla (New Listing!)
|●
|theanguillian.com/category/news/
|Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!)
|●
|antiguachronicle.net/
|Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!)
|●
|antiguaobserver.com/category/news/regional_news/
|Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!)
|●
|news.caribseek.com/country/antigua-and-barbuda
|Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!)
|●
|www.caribbeannewsnow.com/antigua.php
|Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!)
|●
|abstvradio.com/category/news/local/
|Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!)
|●
|www.antiguatribune.com/category/latest-news/
|Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!)
|●
|www.caribbeantimes.ag/category/local/
|Argentina
|●
|www.thebubble.com/breaking-news-in-argentina/
|Argentina
|●
|www.argentinaindependent.com/
|Aruba (New Listing!)
|●
|news.visitaruba.com/
|Barbados (New Listing!)
|●
|barbadosunderground.wordpress.com/
|Barbados (New Listing!)
|●
|www.bajanreporter.com/category/new/
|Barbados (New Listing!)
|●
|www.barbadosnews.net/
|Barbados (New Listing!)
|●
|www.loopnewsbarbados.com/
|Barbados (New Listing!)
|●
|www.barbadostoday.bb/category/local-news/
|Barbados (New Listing!)
|●
|www.barbadosadvocate.com/news
|Barbados (New Listing!)
|●
|www.nationnews.com/category/news
|Belize (New Listing!)
|●
|www.guardian.bz/all-news
|Belize (New Listing!)
|●
|www.belizetimes.bz/?cat=4
|Belize (New Listing!)
|●
|www.belizenews.com/
|Belize (New Listing!)
|●
|edition.channel5belize.com/
|Belize (New Listing!)
|●
|amandala.com.bz/news/category/headline/
|Belize (New Listing!)
|●
|www.ctv3belizenews.com/
|Bermuda (New Listing!)
|●
|bernews.com/category/bermuda-news/
|Bermuda (New Listing!)
|●
|www.royalgazette.com/news
|Bermuda (New Listing!)
|●
|www.todayinbermuda.com/
|Bermuda (New Listing!)
|●
|www.bermudatoday.com/news
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (New Listing!)
|●
|www.bonairereporter.com/
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (New Listing!)
|●
|www.saba-news.com/
|Brazil
|●
|www.brazilnews.net/
|Brazil
|●
|riotimesonline.com/
|Brazil
|●
|plus55.com/
|Cayman Islands (New Listing!)
|●
|www.ieyenews.com/wordpress/category/ilocal/
|Cayman Islands (New Listing!)
|●
|caymannewsservice.com/
|Cayman Islands (New Listing!)
|●
|www.caymancompass.com/
|Cayman Islands (New Listing!)
|●
|www.radiocayman.gov.ky/news
|Chile (New Listing!)
|●
|santiagotimes.cl/category/local/
|Columbia
|●
|thebogotapost.com/
|Costa Rica (New Listing!)
|●
|www.insidecostarica.com/costaricanews/
|Costa Rica (New Listing!)
|●
|todaycostarica.com/category/news/
|Costa Rica (New Listing!)
|●
|www.costaricantimes.com/category/costa-rica-headlines
|Costa Rica (New Listing!)
|●
|qcostarica.com/category/latest-costa-rica-news/
|Costa Rica (New Listing!)
|●
|www.ticotimes.net/
|Costa Rica (New Listing!)
|●
|news.co.cr/costa-rica/
|Curaçao (New Listing!)
|●
|www.curacaoguardian.com/
|Ecuador
|●
|www.ecuadortimes.net/
|Falkland Islands
|●
|en.mercopress.com/falkland-islands
|Guyana
|●
|www.stabroeknews.com/
|Guyana
|●
|guyanatimesgy.com/category/news/
|Guyana
|●
|newssourcegy.com/news/
|Guyana
|●
|guyanainquirer.com/category/latest-news/
|Guyana
|●
|demerarawaves.com/
|Guyana
|●
|guyanachronicle.com/
|Peru
|●
|www.andina.com.pe/ingles/
|Peru
|●
|www.thehuaraztelegraph.com/
|St Maarten (NL), St Martin (FR) (New Listing!)
|●
|thedailyherald.sx/islands
|St Maarten (NL), St Martin (FR) (New Listing!)
|●
|www.mapsxm.com/news
|St Maarten (NL), St Martin (FR) (New Listing!)
|●
|smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html
|St Maarten (NL), St Martin (FR) (New Listing!)
|●
|721news.com/category/local-news/
|Suriname
|●
|www.caribbeannewsnow.com/suriname.php
|Venezuela
|●
|todayvenezuela.com/
|Venezuela
|●
|venezuelanalysis.com/news
|Venezuela
|●
|www.eluniversal.com/daily-news/
Asia
|Afghanistan
|●
|www.myafghan.com/
|Afghanistan (WN)
|●
|wn.com/afghan_daily/news/
|Afghanistan
|●
|www.aopnews.com/
|Afghanistan
|●
|www.khaama.com/
|Afghanistan
|●
|www.tolonews.com/
|Afghanistan
|●
|www.bakhtarnews.com.af/eng/
|Afghanistan
|●
|outlookafghanistan.net/
|Afghanistan
|●
|www.pajhwok.com/en
|Afghanistan
|●
|afghanistantimes.af/
|Afghanistan
|●
|shahamat-english.com/
|Afghanistan
|●
|www.afghanislamicpress.com/en/
|Afghanistan
|●
|thepashtuntimes.com/
|Afghanistan
|●
|www.afghanistansun.com/
|Arab World
|●
|english.alarabiya.net/
|Asia - UN IRIN News
|●
|www.irinnews.org/
|Asia
|●
|asiancorrespondent.com/category/news/
|Asia (Catholic world)
|●
|www.ucanews.com
|Asia
|●
|www.asiantribune.com/
|Azerbaijan
|●
|www.azernews.az/
|Azerbaijan
|●
|www.today.az/
|Azerbaijan
|●
|en.trend.az/azerbaijan/
|Azerbaijan
|●
|news.az/
|Azerbaijan
|●
|www.xalqqazeti.com/en/
|Azerbaijan
|●
|azertag.az/en
|Azerbaijan
|●
|www.azerbaijannews.net/
|Azerbaijan
|●
|en.apa.az/
|Azerbaijan
|●
|metbuat.az/
|Azerbaijan
|●
|www.azerbaijan.az/portal/index_e.html?lang=en
|Bahrain
|●
|www.gulf-daily-news.com/
|Bahrain
|●
|www.twentyfoursevennews.com/category/bahrain-news/
|Bahrain
|●
|www.bna.bh/portal/en/news/category/1
|Bahrain
|●
|dt.bh/
|Bahrain
|●
|english.voiceofbahrain.org/
|Bahrain
|●
|www.bahrainnews.net/
|Bahrain
|●
|www.newsofbahrain.com/index.php
|Bangladesh
|●
|newagebd.net/
|Bangladesh
|●
|bdnews24.com/
|Bangladesh
|●
|www.thedailystar.net/
|Bhutan
|●
|www.bbs.bt/news/
|Bhutan
|●
|www.kuenselonline.com/category/news/
|Brunei
|●
|www.bruneitimes.com.bn/
|Brunei
|●
|www.brudirect.com/
|Cambodia
|●
|www.phnompenhpost.com/
|Cambodia
|●
|www.cambodiadaily.com/
|Cambodia
|●
|www.cambodiantimes.com/
|China
|●
|english.peopledaily.com.cn/home.html
|China
|●
|www.xinhuanet.com/english/
|China
|●
|www.chinadaily.com.cn/
|China
|●
|www.globaltimes.cn/
|China
|●
|english.cctv.com/news/
|China
|●
|english.cri.cn/
|China
|●
|english.eastday.com/
|China
|●
|www.bjreview.com.cn/
|China
|●
|english.people.com.cn/
|China
|●
|english.cpc.people.com.cn/
|China
|●
|www.interfax.cn/
|China & Asia
|●
|asiatoday.com/
|China
|●
|www.beijingbulletin.com/
|China
|●
|www.china.org.cn/index.htm
|China
|●
|www.chinanationalnews.com/
|China
|●
|www.ecns.cn/news/
|China
|●
|www.thechinaperspective.com/
|China
|●
|www.theepochtimes.com/n3/c/china/
|China
|●
|world.einnews.com/country/china
|China
|●
|english.chinamil.com.cn/
|China
|●
|www.pekingpress.com/
|China
|●
|www.shanghaisun.com/
|China
|●
|www.news.cn/english/
|China
|●
|www.shanghaidaily.com/
|China
|●
|en.people.cn/
|China
|●
|english.caijing.com.cn/
|East Timor
|●
|www.laohamutuk.org/
|East Timor
|●
|etan.org/
|Georgia
|●
|eng.ghn.ge/
|Georgia
|●
|www.georgianjournal.ge/
|Georgia
|●
|www.civil.ge/eng/
|Georgia
|●
|www.interpressnews.ge/en/
|Georgia
|●
|gpb.ge/en/home
|Georgia - Abkhazia
|●
|www.apsnypress.info/en/news/
|Hong Kong
|●
|www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong
|Hong Kong
|●
|www.hongkongherald.com/
|Hong Kong
|●
|www.thestandard.com.hk/
|Hong Kong
|●
|www.hongkongnews.net/
|Hong Kong
|●
|rthk.hk/rthk/news/englishnews/
|Hong Kong
|●
|futurehandling.com/category/news/
|India
|●
|www.agranews.com/
|India
|●
|www.deccan.com/
|India
|●
|www.hindustantimes.com/
|India
|●
|news.webindia123.com/news/
|India
|●
|www.thehindu.com/
|India
|●
|www.thehansindia.com/
|India
|●
|www.5dariyanews.com/
|India
|●
|www.freepressjournal.in
|India
|●
|www.vishwagujarat.com/
|India (South)
|●
|www.udayavani.com/english
|India
|●
|timesofindia.indiatimes.com/
|India
|●
|www.deccanherald.com/
|India
|●
|www.ptinews.com/
|India
|●
|www.catchnews.com/
|India
|●
|www.business-standard.com/
|India
|●
|www.thehindubusinessline.com/
|India
|●
|www.assamtribune.com/
|India
|●
|www.financialexpress.com/
|India
|●
|e-pao.net/
|India
|●
|economictimes.indiatimes.com/
|India
|●
|www.deccanchronicle.com/
|India
|●
|www.dailyo.in/
|India
|●
|www.outlookindia.com/
|India
|●
|english.mathrubhumi.com/
|India
|●
|english.manoramaonline.com/
|India
|●
|indianexpress.com/
|India
|●
|www.dailypioneer.com/
|India
|●
|www.thestatesman.com/
|India
|●
|www.sahilonline.net/en
|India
|●
|www.tribuneindia.com/
|Indonesia
|●
|en.tempo.co/
|Indonesia
|●
|www.republika.co.id/kanal/en
|Indonesia
|●
|www.thejakartapost.com/
|Indonesia (West Papau)
|●
|www.freewestpapua.org/news/
|Iran
|●
|www.ettelaat.com/today/P8.pdf
|Iran
|●
|www.iran-daily.com/
|Iran
|●
|www.tehrantimes.com/
|Iran
|●
|en.farsnews.com/
|Iran
|●
|english.irib.ir/news/iran1
|Iran
|●
|www.irannewsdaily.com/?lng=en
|Iran
|●
|www.ncr-iran.org/en/news
|Iran
|●
|www.presstv.ir/
|Iran
|●
|www.irna.ir/en/
|Iran
|●
|financialtribune.com/
|Iraq-Aljazeera (Updated Link!)
|●
|www.aljazeera.com/topics/country/iraq.html
|Iraq
|●
|wn.com/iraq_daily/news/
|Iraq
|●
|www.iraqinews.com
|Iraq
|●
|en.aswataliraq.info/
|Iraq - Baghdad
|●
|wn.com/baghdad/news/
|Iraq
|●
|www.almasdarnews.com/article/category/iraq/
|Iraq
|●
|warnewstoday.blogspot.com/
|Iraq
|●
|www.iraqnewsgazette.com/
|Iraq
|●
|www.iraq-businessnews.com/
|Iraq
|●
|www.iraqidinar123.com/
|Iraq
|●
|www.shafaaq.com/en
|Iraq
|●
|iq.hathalyoum.net/
|Iraq (Kurdistan)
|●
|rudaw.net/english
|Iraq (Kurdistan)
|●
|www.kurdishglobe.net/
|Iraq (Kurdistan)
|●
|www.kurdmedia.com/
|Israel
|●
|www.jpost.com/
|Israel
|●
|www.israelinsider.com/
|Israel
|●
|www.haaretz.com/
|Israel, Mideast, World
|●
|www.imra.org.il/
|Israel
|●
|www.globes.co.il/serveen/
|Israel
|●
|www.israelnationalnews.com/News/
|Israel
|●
|www.ynetnews.com/
|Israel
|●
|www.debka.com/newsupdates/
|Japan
|●
|www.japantimes.co.jp/
|Japan
|●
|www.asahi.com/ajw/
|Japan
|●
|www.kyoto-np.co.jp/kp/english/
|Japan
|●
|english.kyodonews.jp/
|Japan
|●
|mainichi.jp/english/
|Japan
|●
|www.japantoday.com/
|Japan
|●
|www.japanmorningpost.com/
|Japan
|●
|the-japan-news.com/
|Japan
|●
|www.newsonjapan.com/
|Japan
|●
|moderntokyotimes.com/
|Japan
|●
|asia.nikkei.com/
|Jordan
|●
|www.jordantimes.com/news/local
|Jordan
|●
|www.petra.gov.jo/Public/Main_english.aspx?lang=2&site_id=1
|Jordan
|●
|en.ammonnews.net/details.aspx?sectionid=2
|Jordan
|●
|www.swnewsmedia.com/jordan_independent/news/
|Kazakhstan
|●
|www.inform.kz/eng
|Kazakhstan
|●
|www.kazakhstannews.net/
|Kazakhstan
|●
|astanatimes.com/
|Kuwait
|●
|news.kuwaittimes.net/website/category/kuwait/
|Kuwait
|●
|www.arabtimesonline.com/news/category/kuwait/
|Kuwait
|●
|www.kuna.net.kw/Default.aspx?language=en
|Kuwait
|●
|www.timeskuwait.com/News_Local
|Kyrgyzstan
|●
|akipress.com/
|Kyrgyzstan
|●
|www.timesca.com/index.php/news/kyrgyzstan
|Kyrgyzstan
|●
|www.kabar.kg/eng/news
|Kyrgyzstan
|●
|www.topix.com/world/kyrgyzstan/
|Kyrgyzstan
|●
|www.kyrgyzstannews.net/
|Kyrgyzstan
|●
|world.einnews.com/country/kyrgyzstan
|Kyrgyzstan
|●
|www.eng.24.kg/
|Laos
|●
|www.vientianetimes.org.la/
|Laos
|●
|www.laosnews.net/
|Lebanon
|●
|www.dailystar.com.lb/
|Lebanon
|●
|en.beiruttimes.com/
|Lebanon
|●
|www.beirut-online.net/local/
|Lebanon
|●
|www.lebweb.com/
|Lebanon
|●
|www.lebanonews.net/
|Lebanon
|●
|yalibnan.com/category/lebanon/
|Lebanon
|●
|www.nna-leb.gov.lb/en
|Lebanon
|●
|www.naharnet.com/lebanon
|Macau
|●
|www.macaupostdaily.com/
|Malaysia
|●
|www.harakahdaily.net/index.php/english
|Malaysia
|●
|www.theborneopost.com/
|Malaysia
|●
|www.themalaymailonline.com/
|Malaysia
|●
|www.dailyexpress.com.my/
|Malaysia
|●
|www.nst.com.my/
|Malaysia
|●
|www.thesundaily.my/
|Malaysia
|●
|www.thestar.com.my/
|Malaysia
|●
|www.bernama.com/bernama/v8/
|Malaysia
|●
|www.nst.com.my/
|Maldives
|●
|www.miadhu.com/
|Maldives
|●
|english.sun.mv/
|Maldives
|●
|maldivesindependent.com/
|Middle East
|●
|www.albawaba.com/news
|Middle East
|●
|www.gulfinthemedia.com/
|Mongolia
|●
|en.montsame.mn/
|Muslim World News
|●
|ummahlink.org/
|Myanmar (Burma)
|●
|www.irrawaddy.com/category/news/burma
|Myanmar (Burma)
|●
|www.bnionline.net/index.php/news.html
|Myanmar (Burma)
|●
|www.dvb.no/category/news
|Myanmar (Burma)
|●
|www.myanmarnews.net/
|Nepal
|●
|www.thehimalayantimes.com/
|Nepal
|●
|www.nepalnews.com/
|Nepal
|●
|nepalitimes.com/
|Nepal
|●
|www.peoplesreview.com.np/
|Nepal
|●
|www.telegraphnepal.com/
|Nepal
|●
|www.ekantipur.com/
|Nepal
|●
|www.myrepublica.com/
|North Korea
|●
|www.northkoreatimes.com/
|North Korea
|●
|www.nknews.org/
|Oman
|●
|www.timesofoman.com/
|Oman
|●
|www.muscatdaily.com/
|Oman
|●
|www.omantribune.com/
|Oman
|●
|www.theweek.co.om/NEWS
|Oman
|●
|www.omannews.gov.om/en/web/ona/home
|Oman
|●
|gulfnews.com/news/gulf/oman
|Oman
|●
|omanobserver.om/category/local/
|Pakistan
|●
|www.thenews.com.pk/
|Pakistan
|●
|www.dawn.com/
|Pakistan
|●
|www.app.com.pk/
|Pakistan
|●
|www.brecorder.com/
|Pakistan
|●
|www.dailytimes.com.pk/
|Pakistan
|●
|www.thefrontierpost.com/
|Pakistan
|●
|pakistanlink.org/
|Pakistan
|●
|tribune.com.pk/pakistan/
|Pakistan
|●
|www.pakistantoday.com.pk/category/national/
|Pakistan
|●
|nation.com.pk/national
|Pakistan
|●
|dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan
|Pakistan
|●
|en.dailypakistan.com.pk/
|Pakistan
|●
|dailythepatriot.com/
|Pakistan
|●
|pakobserver.net/
|Palestine
|●
|www.palestinechronicle.com/
|Palestine
|●
|www.palwatch.org/
|Palestine
|●
|english.palinfo.com/site/pages/
|Palestine
|●
|www.imemc.org/
|Palestine
|●
|www.aqsa.org.uk/
|Palestine
|●
|www.qassam.ps/news.html
|Palestine
|●
|english.pnn.ps/
|Philippines
|●
|www.manilatimes.net/
|Philippines
|●
|www.journal.com.ph/
|Philippines
|●
|www.tribune.net.ph/
|Philippines
|●
|www.philstar.com/
|Philippines
|●
|www.mindanews.com/
|Philippines
|●
|thestandard.com.ph/
|Philippines
|●
|www.gmanetwork.com/news/
|Philippines
|●
|davaotoday.com/
|Philippines
|●
|www.bworldonline.com/
|Philippines
|●
|www.businessmirror.com.ph/
|Philippines
|●
|bulatlat.com/main/category/top-story/
|Philippines
|●
|www.sunstar.com.ph/
|Philippines
|●
|www.inquirer.net/
|Qatar
|●
|www.gulf-times.com/stories/c/178/0/Qatar
|Qatar
|●
|thepeninsulaqatar.com/
|Qatar
|●
|www.qna.org.qa/en-us/News/QatarNews
|Qatar
|●
|www.qatar-tribune.com/Latest-News
|Qatar
|●
|www.qatarliving.com/news
|Qatar
|●
|www.qatarday.com/news-category.php?name=local
|Saudi Arabia
|●
|www.aawsat.net/
|Saudi Arabia
|●
|saudigazette.com.sa/saudi-arabia/
|Saudi Arabia
|●
|arabnews.com/saudiarabia/
|Saudi Arabia
|●
|www.spa.gov.sa/home.php?lang=en
|Singapore
|●
|www.straitstimes.com/singapore
|Singapore
|●
|news.asiaone.com/news/singapore
|Singapore
|●
|www.businesstimes.com.sg/
|Singapore
|●
|www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore
|Singapore
|●
|mypaper.sg/
|Singapore
|●
|www.tnp.sg/
|Singapore
|●
|www.todayonline.com/
|South Korea
|●
|www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/index.asp
|South Korea
|●
|www.koreaherald.co.kr/
|South Korea
|●
|theseoultimes.com/ST/
|South Korea
|●
|english.yonhapnews.co.kr/
|South Korea
|●
|www.pulsenews.co.kr/
|South Korea
|●
|english.khan.co.kr/khan_art_latest.html
|South Korea
|●
|www.kukmindaily.co.kr/
|South Korea
|●
|english.chosun.com/
|South Korea
|●
|koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/
|Sri Lanka
|●
|www.lankaweb.com/news/latest.html
|Sri Lanka
|●
|www.tamilnet.com/
|Sri Lanka
|●
|www.island.lk/
|Sri Lanka
|●
|www.dailynews.lk/
|Sri Lanka
|●
|www.dailymirror.lk/
|Sri Lanka
|●
|www.colombopage.com/
|Sri Lanka
|●
|www.lankapage.com/
|Sri Lanka
|●
|www.slguardian.org/
|Sri Lanka
|●
|www.infolanka.com/news/
|Syria
|●
|syriatimes.sy/
|Syria
|●
|wn.com/syria_daily/news
|Syria
|●
|sana.sy/en/
|Syria
|●
|www.aljazeera.com/topics/country/syria.html
|Syria
|●
|en.alalam.ir/syria
|Syria
|●
|www.iraqinews.com/tag/syria/
|Syria
|●
|syriadirect.org/
|Syria
|●
|www.syrianews.cc/
|Syria
|●
|www.almasdarnews.com/article/category/syria/
|Syria and region
|●
|aranews.net/
|Taiwan
|●
|www.taipeitimes.com/
|Taiwan
|●
|www.chinapost.com.tw/
|Taiwan
|●
|www.chinataiwan.org/english/
|Taiwan
|●
|www.etaiwannews.com/etn/
|Taiwan
|●
|english.rti.org.tw/
|Taiwan
|●
|www.taiwannews.com.tw/etn/index_en.php
|Taiwan
|●
|focustaiwan.tw/
|Taiwan
|●
|www.taiwantoday.tw
|Taiwan
|●
|international.thenewslens.com/
|Taiwan
|●
|www.taiwansun.com/
|Tajikistan
|●
|khovar.tj/eng/
|Tajikistan
|●
|news.tj/en
|Thailand, Bangkok
|●
|bangkokpost.com/
|Thailand
|●
|2bangkok.com/
|Thailand
|●
|www.chiangraitimes.com/
|Thailand
|●
|www.nationmultimedia.com/index.php
|Thailand
|●
|www.thephuketnews.com/news-thailand.php
|Thailand
|●
|www.phuketgazette.net/
|Thailand
|●
|pattayatoday.net/
|Thailand
|●
|www.pattayamail.com/
|Turkmenistan
|●
|www.turkmenistan.gov.tm/_eng/
|United Arab Emirates
|●
|www.khaleejtimes.com/nation
|United Arab Emirates
|●
|www.ameinfo.com/
|United Arab Emirates
|●
|7daysindubai.com/
|United Arab Emirates
|●
|www.arabianbusiness.com/
|United Arab Emirates
|●
|gulfnews.com/xpress/news
|United Arab Emirates
|●
|www.thenational.ae/uae
|United Arab Emirates
|●
|www.wam.ae/en/news/emirates.html
|United Arab Emirates
|●
|en.almalnews.com/Latest_News_1.aspx
|United Arab Emirates
|●
|www.abudhabinews.net/
|United Arab Emirates
|●
|www.uaeinteract.com/
|United Arab Emirates
|●
|www.emirates247.com/news
|UAE, Gulf, and World
|●
|www.gulftoday.ae/
|Uzbekistan
|●
|www.uza.uz/en/
|Uzbekistan
|●
|www.uzdaily.com/
|Uzbekistan
|●
|ut.uz/en/
|Uzbekistan
|●
|uzreport.uz/?lan=e
|Viet Nam
|●
|vietnamnews.vn/
|Viet Nam
|●
|english.thesaigontimes.vn/
|Viet Nam
|●
|www.tuoitrenews.vn/
|Viet Nam
|●
|baobinhdinh.com.vn/en/English.aspx
|Viet Nam
|●
|en.nhandan.org.vn/
|Viet Nam
|●
|english.vov.vn/
|Viet Nam
|●
|english.vietnamnet.vn/
|Viet Nam
|●
|www.vietnamtribune.com/
|Viet Nam
|●
|www.thanhniennews.com/
|Yemen
|●
|www.sabanews.net/en/
|Yemen
|●
|www.yemenonline.info/
|Yemen
|●
|nationalyemen.com/local-news/
|Yemen
|●
|en.althawranews.net/category/local-news/
|Yemen
|●
|www.almotamar.net/en/
Europe
|Albania
|●
|www.albaniannews.com/
|Albania
|●
|www.ata.gov.al/en/
|Andorra
|●
|all-andorra.com/category/news-about-andorra/
|Armenia
|●
|hyemedia.com/
|Armenia
|●
|www.armenianow.com/news
|Armenia
|●
|hetq.am/eng/
|Armenia
|●
|www.hyebiz.com/latest-news
|Armenia
|●
|www.panarmenian.net/eng/
|Austria
|●
|www.thelocal.at/
|Austria
|●
|voiceofvienna.org/
|Belarus
|●
|www.charter97.org/en/news/
|Belgium
|●
|www.brusselstimes.com
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|●
|www.fena.ba/category/32
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|●
|www.balkaneu.com/bosnia-herzegovina/
|Bosnia & Herz. (Srpska)
|●
|www.vladars.net/eng/Pages/default.aspx
|Bulgaria
|●
|sofiaglobe.com/category/bulgaria/
|Bulgaria
|●
|www.bta.bg/en
|Bulgaria
|●
|www.novinite.com/
|Bulgaria
|●
|www.focus-fen.net/
|Bulgaria
|●
|www.standartnews.com/english/
|Croatia
|●
|www.total-croatia-news.com/
|Croatia
|●
|www.croatiaweek.com/category/news-3/
|Croatia
|●
|www.thedubrovniktimes.com/news/croatia
|Cyprus
|●
|cyprus-mail.com/
|Cyprus
|●
|famagusta-gazette.com/
|Cyprus
|●
|www.parikiaki.com/category/news/
|Cyprus
|●
|www.sigmalive.com/en/news/local
|Cyprus
|●
|www.newsincyprus.com/
|Cyprus
|●
|in-cyprus.com/category/news/local/
|Cyprus
|●
|www.cyprusnewsreport.com/
|Cyprus, North
|●
|www.lgcnews.com/
|Czech Republic
|●
|praguemonitor.com/
|Czech Republic
|●
|www.radio.cz/en
|Denmark
|●
|cphpost.dk/category/news
|Estonia
|●
|news.err.ee/
|Estonia
|●
|news.postimees.ee/
|Eurasia
|●
|www.eurasianet.org/
|Europe - Radio Free Europe
|●
|www.rferl.org/
|European Union (New Listing!)
|●
|news.ofthe.eu/
|Finland
|●
|www.finlandtimes.fi/national
|Finland
|●
|finlandtoday.fi/news/
|Finland
|●
|www.helsinkitimes.fi/
|France
|●
|www.france24.com/en/france/
|France
|●
|www.connexionfrance.com/
|France
|●
|www.thelocal.fr/
|France
|●
|www.mediapart.fr/en/english
|Germany
|●
|dw-world.de/english/
|Germany
|●
|www.thelocal.de/
|Germany
|●
|www.spiegel.de/international/
|Germany
|●
|www.expatica.com/de/news
|Gibraltar
|●
|gibraltarpanorama.gi/
|Gibraltar
|●
|www.yourgibraltartv.com/
|Gibraltar
|●
|www.gibnews.net/
|Gibraltar
|●
|chronicle.gi/news/
|Gibraltar
|●
|vox.gi/cms/
|Greece
|●
|www.tovima.gr/en/
|Greece
|●
|en.protothema.gr/
|Greece
|●
|www.amna.gr/english/newsroom/0/
|Greece
|●
|www.ekathimerini.com/news
|Greece
|●
|www.newsbomb.gr/en
|Greece
|●
|www.thenationalherald.com/
|Greece
|●
|greece.greekreporter.com/category/greek-news/
|Greece
|●
|www.greeknewsonline.com/
|Greece
|●
|www.keeptalkinggreece.com/category/1-news/
|Greece
|●
|www.greecepost.com/news
|Greece
|●
|www.greece.com/news/
|Greece
|●
|www.greeknewsagenda.gr/
|Hungary
|●
|budapestbeacon.com/
|Hungary
|●
|bbj.hu/site/
|Iceland
|●
|grapevine.is/news/?=rhead
|Iceland
|●
|icelandmonitor.mbl.is/news/
|Iceland
|●
|www.icenews.is/news/countries/iceland/
|Iceland
|●
|icelandreview.com/news
|Ireland
|●
|www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/
|Ireland
|●
|www.irishexaminer.com/
|Isle of Man
|●
|www.manx.net/isle-of-man-news
|Isle of Man
|●
|www.manxradio.com/news/isle-of-man-news/
|Isle of Man
|●
|www.three.fm/news/isle-of-man-news/
|Isle of Man
|●
|www.iomtoday.co.im/news
|Italy
|●
|www.florencenews.it/category/news/
|Italy
|●
|www.theflorentine.net/news/
|Italy
|●
|www.ansa.it/english/
|Italy
|●
|www.lifeinitaly.com/news
|Italy
|●
|www.corriere.it/english/
|Italy
|●
|www.thelocal.it/
|Kosovo
|●
|www.gazetaexpress.com/en/news/
|Kosovo (and Balkans)
|●
|www.balkaneu.com/kosovo/
|Latvia
|●
|www.lsm.lv/en/
|Latvia
|●
|www.latviannews.lv/
|Latvia and Baltics
|●
|bnn-news.com/
|Lithuania
|●
|en.delfi.lt/
|Luxembourg
|●
|www.chronicle.lu/
|Luxembourg
|●
|www.expatica.com/lu/news/country-news
|Luxembourg
|●
|www.wort.lu/en
|Macedonia
|●
|macedoniaonline.eu/
|Macedonia
|●
|www.mia.mk/en/Home/Index
|Macedonia
|●
|english.republika.mk/
|Malta
|●
|www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/
|Malta
|●
|www.independent.com.mt/
|Malta
|●
|www.timesofmalta.com/sections/view/local
|Malta
|●
|www.maltasport.com/
|Malta
|●
|gozonews.com/category/malta/
|Moldova (UNDP)
|●
|www.md.undp.org/
|Moldova
|●
|www.jurnal.md/en/start/
|Moldova
|●
|www.moldova.org/en/
|Moldova
|●
|www.moldpres.md/en/
|Moldova
|●
|en.publika.md/news.html
|Moldova
|●
|news.yam.md/en/
|Moldova
|●
|novostipmr.com/en
|Monaco
|●
|www.monacolife.net/?cat=109
|Monaco
|●
|rivieraradio.mc/categories/local-news
|Montenegro
|●
|www.rtcg.me/english/montenegro.html
|Netherlands
|●
|nltimes.nl/
|Netherlands
|●
|www.iamexpat.nl/read-and-discuss/news
|Netherlands
|●
|www.government.nl/
|Netherlands
|●
|www.dutchnews.nl/
|Norway
|●
|www.newsinenglish.no/category/news/
|Norway
|●
|www.theoslotimes.com/category/156/Latest%20News
|Norway
|●
|norwaytoday.info/category/news/
|Norway
|●
|www.tnp.no/
|Norway
|●
|theforeigner.no/pages/news/
|Poland
|●
|www.krakowpost.com/
|Poland
|●
|www.thenews.pl/1/9,National
|Poland
|●
|www.warsawvoice.pl/WVpage/pages/index.php
|Poland
|●
|lodzpost.com/
|Poland
|●
|wbj.pl/latest-news/
|Portugal
|●
|portugalresident.com/categories/portugal
|Portugal
|●
|theportugalnews.com/
|Portugal - Madeira
|●
|www.madeira.org/news/
|Portugal - Madeira
|●
|madeiraislanddirect.com/blog/
|Portugal - Madeira
|●
|www.madeiraislandnews.com/
|Romania
|●
|www.agerpres.ro/english/
|Romania
|●
|www.romaniajournal.ro/
|Romania
|●
|www.nineoclock.ro/
|Romania
|●
|www.romania-insider.com/
|Russia
|●
|www.pravdareport.com/russia/
|Russia
|●
|www.themoscowtimes.com/
|Russia
|●
|rt.com/
|Russia
|●
|rbth.com/
|Russia (Updated Link!)
|●
|tass.com
|Russia
|●
|sputniknews.com/voiceofrussia/
|Russia
|●
|www.russiaherald.com/
|Russia
|●
|www.expatica.com/ru/news
|Russia
|●
|agroinfo.com/en/
|Russia
|●
|www.bashinform.ru/eng/
|Russia
|●
|www.akm.ru/eng/
|San Marino
|●
|sanmarinotribune.com/
|Serbia
|●
|inserbia.info/today/
|Serbia
|●
|www.b92.net/eng/
|Serbia
|●
|www.tanjug.rs/index_en.aspx
|Serbia
|●
|www.srbija.gov.rs/?change_lang=en
|Serbia
|●
|www.mfa.gov.rs/en/index.php?lang=eng
|Serbia
|●
|www.ekapija.com/website/en/
|Slovakia
|●
|spectator.sme.sk/r/25/politics-and-society.html
|Slovenia
|●
|www.rtvslo.si/eng
|Slovenia
|●
|www.sloveniatimes.com/daily-news
|Spain
|●
|elpais.com/elpais/inenglish.html
|Spain
|●
|www.typicallyspanish.com/news-spain/
|Spain
|●
|www.thelocal.es/
|Spain
|●
|spanishnewstoday.com/spanish-news.html
|Spain
|●
|www.theolivepress.es/
|Spain
|●
|www.barcelonanews.net/
|Spain
|●
|www.tenerifenews.com/category/news/local-news/
|Spain
|●
|majorcadailybulletin.com/news.html
|Spain (Murcia)
|●
|murciatoday.com/regional-news-in-murcia.html
|Spain (Canary Islands)
|●
|www.canarianweekly.com/category/news/
|Spain (Canary Islands)
|●
|www.islandconnections.eu/
|Spain (Canary Islands)
|●
|www.fuertenews.com/news/local-news
|Spain (Andalusia)
|●
|www.costa-news.com/costa-del-sol-news/
|Svalbard
|●
|www.spitsbergen-svalbard.com/news-and-stories.html
|Svalbard
|●
|icepeople.net/category/svalbard/
|Sweden
|●
|www.thelocal.se/
|Switzerland
|●
|www.expatica.com/ch/news
|Switzerland
|●
|www.thelocal.ch/national
|Switzerland
|●
|www.swissinfo.ch/eng/latest-news
|Turkey
|●
|www.hurriyetdailynews.com/
|Turkey
|●
|www.turkishpress.com/
|Turkey
|●
|www.worldbulletin.net/1/turkey
|Turkey
|●
|www.almasdarnews.com/article/category/turkey/
|Ukraine
|●
|www.brama.com/news/news_english.html
|Ukraine (weekly)
|●
|www.mw.ua/
|Ukraine
|●
|www.ukrainianjournal.com/
|United Kingdom
|●
|www.guardian.co.uk/theguardian
|United Kingdom
|●
|www.ft.com
|UK - Chagos
|●
|www.chagossupport.org.uk/blog
|Vatican City
|●
|www.news.va/en
|Vatican City
|●
|en.radiovaticana.va/news/Vatican/Vatican-Activities
|Vatican City
|●
|w2.vatican.va/content/vatican/en.html
|Vatican City
|●
|zenit.org/
Oceania
|American Samoa
|●
|www.samoaobserver.ws/
|American Samoa
|●
|www.samoanews.com/category/article-category/local-news
|American Samoa
|●
|www.talanei.com/
|Antarctica
|●
|antarcticsun.usap.gov/
|Antarctica
|●
|www.nsf.gov/news/index.jsp
|Antarctica
|●
|www.livescience.com/topics/antarctica
|Antarctica
|●
|en.mercopress.com/antarctica
|Antarctica
|●
|www.scar.org/
|Australia
|●
|www.smh.com.au/news/
|Australia
|●
|www.abc.net.au/news/
|Australia
|●
|www.heraldsun.com.au/
|Australia
|●
|www.theage.com.au/victoria
|Australia
|●
|www.dailytelegraph.com.au/
|Australia
|●
|www.afr.com/news
|Australia
|●
|www.theaustralian.com.au/
|Australia
|●
|wangarattachronicle.com.au/news/
|Australia
|●
|www.araratadvertiser.com.au/news/
|Australia
|●
|www.spec.com.au/category/news/
|Australia
|●
|www.colacherald.com.au/category/news/
|Australia
|●
|www.couriermail.com.au/
|Australia
|●
|www.brisbanetimes.com.au/queensland
|Australia
|●
|www.stanthorpeborderpost.com.au/news/
|Australia
|●
|thewest.com.au/news
|Australia
|●
|heraldonlinejournal.com/category/news/
|Cook Islands
|●
|www.cookislandsnews.com/national/local
|Fiji
|●
|fijivillage.com/news/
|Fiji
|●
|www.fijitimes.com/section.aspx?s=local
|Fiji
|●
|fijisun.com.fj/category/news/
|Fiji
|●
|www.thejetnewspaper.com/category/news/
|Fiji
|●
|www.fbc.com.fj/
|Guam
|●
|www.pacificnewscenter.com/local/content/22-guam-news/
|Hawaii
|●
|hawaiitribune-herald.com/news
|Hawaii
|●
|www.civilbeat.org/
|Hawaii
|●
|www.staradvertiser.com/news/
|Hawaii
|●
|westhawaiitoday.com/news
|Hawaii
|●
|www.lahainanews.com/page/category.detail/nav/5001/News.html
|Hawaii
|●
|thegardenisland.com/news/
|Hawaii
|●
|www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/
|Mariana Islands
|●
|www.saipantribune.com/index.php/category/local-news/
|Marshall Islands
|●
|marshallislandsjournal.com/Journal_WP/?cat=3
|Micronesia
|●
|www.kpress.info/
|Micronesia
|●
|www.mvariety.com/regional-news
|Nauru
|●
|www.loopnauru.com/section/40607
|Nauru
|●
|www.nauru-news.com/
|New Zealand
|●
|www.nzherald.co.nz/
|New Zealand
|●
|www.stuff.co.nz/nelson-mail/news
|New Zealand
|●
|www.stuff.co.nz/waikato-times/news
|New Zealand
|●
|www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/news
|New Zealand
|●
|www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/news
|New Zealand
|●
|www.stuff.co.nz/timaru-herald/news
|New Zealand
|●
|mfat.govt.nz/en/media-and-resources/news/
|New Zealand
|●
|www.newswire.co.nz/category/news/
|New Zealand (Otago)
|●
|www.odt.co.nz/
|New Zealand
|●
|gisborneherald.co.nz/localnews/
|New Zealand
|●
|times-age.co.nz/
|New Zealand
|●
|www.times.co.nz/news.html
|New Zealand
|●
|www.oamarumail.co.nz/
|New Zealand
|●
|www.newzealandnews.net/
|New Zealand
|●
|nzbusiness.co.nz/news
|New Zealand
|●
|nz.news.yahoo.com/
|New Zealand
|●
|www.scoop.co.nz/news/regional.html
|New Zealand
|●
|www.nzedge.com/news/
|New Zealand
|●
|home.nzcity.co.nz/
|New Zealand
|●
|www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/national/
|Pacific Islands
|●
|www.pireport.org/
|Papua New Guinea
|●
|www.looppng.com/section/40068
|Papua New Guinea
|●
|news.pngfacts.com/search/label/PNG%20News
|Papua New Guinea
|●
|www.onepng.com/search/label/PNG%20News
|Papua New Guinea
|●
|www.thenational.com.pg/category/national/
|Samoa
|●
|www.loopsamoa.com/
|Samoa
|●
|www.iniinisamoa.com/
|Solomon Islands
|●
|www.sibconline.com.sb/category/top-headlines/
|Solomon Islands
|●
|www.solomonstarnews.com/news/national
|Solomon Islands
|●
|www.solomontimes.com/news/latest
|Solomon Islands
|●
|theislandsun.com/category/region/
|Tonga
|●
|www.looptonga.com/section/40604
|Tonga
|●
|www.tonga-broadcasting.net/
|Tonga
|●
|matangitonga.to/
|Tonga
|●
|www.planet-tonga.com/
|Tonga
|●
|nukualofatimes.tbu.to/?cat=4
|Vanuatu
|●
|vanuatudaily.wordpress.com/
|Vanuatu
|●
|dailypost.vu/news/
|Vanuatu
|●
|www.abc.net.au/news/topic/vanuatu
|Vanuatu
|●
|www.news.vu/
|Vanuatu
|●
|www.loopvanuatu.com/section/40606
© Kathleen Mattson and Dave Miller | Copyright information