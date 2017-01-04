English Online International Newspapers

For a change from the same old news stories from the same old news networks, here are links to English-edition online newspapers from other parts of the world, with an emphasis on the Middle East and Asia. These sites have interesting editorials and essays, and many have links to other good news sources. We try to limit this list to those sites which are regularly updated, reliable, with a high percentage of "up" time. Report broken links or suggest other sources. See our inclusion criteria..

We test these links every day, and report the results as follows:

Very reliable in the past ten days
Sometimes up
Mostly down during the past ten days
Not checked for various reasons

Jump to: (Country codes?)

Africa

AGO BDI BWA CMR COD DZA EGY ERI ESH ETH GHA GNQ KEN LBR LBY LSO MAR MOZ MWI MUS NAM NGA RCA RWA SDN SEN SHN SLE SOM SSD SWZ SYC TCD TLS TZA TUN UGA ZAF ZMB ZWE

Americas

ARG BRA COL ECU FLK GUY PER SUR VEN

Asia

AFG ARE AZE BGD BHR BRN BTN CHN GEO HKG IDN IND IRN IRQ ISR JOR JPN KAZ KGZ KHM KOR KWT LAO LBN LKA MAC MDV MMR MNG MYS NPL OMN PAK PHL PRK PSE QAT SAU SGP SYR THA TJK TKM TWN UZB VNM YEM

Europe

ALB AND ARM AUT BEL BGR BIH BLR CYP CZE DEU DNK ESP EST FIN FRA GBR GIB GRC HRV HUN IMN IRL ISL ITA LTU LUX LVA MCO MDA MKD MLT MNE NLD NOR POL PRT ROU RUS SJM SMR SRB SVK SVN SWE TUR UKR UNK VAT

Oceania

ASM ATA AUS COK FJI FSM GUM MHL MNP NRU NZL PNG SLB TON VUT WSM

Africa

Africa-East www.theeastafrican.co.ke/
Africa-North www.north-africa.com/
Algeria www.aps.dz/en/
Algeria www.aboutalgeria.com/search/label/news
Angola www.angop.ao/angola/en_us/index.html
Angola www.news24.com/Tags/Places/angola
Botswana www.mmegi.bw/
Botswana www.thevoicebw.com/
Botswana www.gabzfm.com/news
Botswana www.thepatriot.co.bw/news.html
Burundi www.news24.com/Tags/Places/burundi
Burundi www.iwacu-burundi.org/englishnews/
Cameroon www.cameroononline.org/cameroon-news-in-english/
Cameroon bamendaonline.net/blog/category/news/
Cameroon cameroonjournal.com/
Cameroon cameroononlinenews.com/story/news/
Central African Republic allafrica.com/centralafricanrepublic/
Chad www.chad.co.uk/news
Congo, Democ.Repub www.reuters.com/places/congo
Congo, Democ.Repub www.france24.com/en/tag/dr-congo/
Congo, Democ.Repub (New Listing!) www.congoplanet.com/
Congo, Democ.Repub (New Listing!) www.friendsofthecongo.org/news/news.html
Equatorial Guinea www.guineaecuatorialpress.com/buscador.php?cat=22
Equatorial Guinea www.equatorialguineapress.com/
Egypt www.dailynewsegypt.com/category/egypt/
Egypt www.egyptdailynews.com/
Egypt www.egyptindependent.com//subchannel/Local%20press%20review
Egypt egypttoday.com/
Egypt www.nileinternational.net/en/
Egypt english.ahram.org.eg/Portal/1/Egypt.aspx
Egypt www.copts-united.com/English
Eritrea www.shabait.com/news/local-news
Ethiopia www.awrambatimes.com/?cat=3
Ethiopia www.waltainfo.com/news/national
Ethiopia newbusinessethiopia.com/
Ethiopia ecadforum.com/category/news/
Ethiopia www.ethiomedia.com/
Ethiopia ethiopiaforums.com/category/ethiopia-ethiopian/
Ethiopia ethioforum.org/category/news/
Ethiopia www.ethiopian-news.com/ethiopia/news/
Ethiopia www.ethiopians.com/
Ethiopia capitalethiopia.com/category/news/#.WGGSqWeVsUE
Ethiopia www.ezega.com/News/
Ethiopia www.ethiopianism.net/
Ghana vibeghana.com/category/headlines/
Ghana www.graphic.com.gh/news/
Ghana www.ghanaiantimes.com.gh/
Ghana thechronicle.com.gh/category/news/
Ghana news.gbcghana.com/headlines
Ghana 3news.com/news/
Ghana viasat1.com.gh/category/news/local-news/
Ghana buzzghana.com/
Ghana ghheadlines.com/
Ghana www.businessghana.com/site/news/all/listings
Ghana www.ghanabusinessnews.com/
Ghana www.ghanadot.com/
Ghana www.ghanamma.com/category/local-news/
Ghana www.ghanagrio.com/ghana-latest-news/
Ghana www.ghanavoice.com/category/news/
Ghana www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/
Ghana www.modernghana.com/ghanahome/newsarchive/
Ghana www.ghananewsagency.org/
Ghana citifmonline.com/
Ghana www.thefinderonline.com/News/
Kenya www.standardmedia.co.ke/
Kenya eastandard.net/
Kenya www.news24.com/tags/places/kenya
Kenya citizentv.co.ke/news/
Kenya www.sde.co.ke/category/106/local-news
Kenya www.tuko.co.ke/latest/
Kenya www.kenyan-post.com/search/label/News
Kenya www.the-star.co.ke/sections/latest-news_c401249
Kenya www.standardmedia.co.ke/
Kenya www.nation.co.ke/news/1056-1056-u6geog/index.html
Kenya www.nairobigossips.com/search/label/News
Kenya www.mediamaxnetwork.co.ke/news/national/
Kenya www.capitalfm.co.ke/news/section/kenya/
Kenya x254.co/category/news/
Lesotho www.informativenews.co.ls/
Lesotho www.publiceyenews.com/?p=news_local
Lesotho lestimes.com/category/news/
Lesotho www.thepost.co.ls/category/news/
Liberia frontpageafricaonline.com/index.php/news
Liberia gnnliberia.com/category/liberia/
Liberia www.bushchicken.com/category/news/
Liberia www.thenewdawnliberia.com/news
Liberia www.theperspective.org/
Liberia theliberiantimes.weebly.com/
Liberia www.thenewrepublicliberia.com/
Libya www.tripolipost.com
Libya www.libyaherald.com/
Libya www.lana-news.ly/eng
Libya www.libyanewstoday.com/
Libya www.libyaobserver.ly/news
Libya www.libya-businessnews.com/
Malawi www.maravipost.com/
Mauritius mauritiustimes.com/news
Mauritius www.govmu.org/English/News/Pages/default.aspx
Morocco www.moroccoworldnews.com/news-2/morocco-news/
Morocco www.maghrebdailynews.com/
Morocco themoroccantimes.com/
Mozambique www.poptel.org.uk/mozambique-news/
Namibia www.thevillager.com.na/
Namibia www.namibian.com.na/
Namibia www.nampa.org/
Namibia economist.com.na/
Nigeria eaglereporters.com/
Nigeria nationalmirroronline.net/new/category/news/
Nigeria thesummary.com.ng/
Nigeria guardian.ng/
Nigeria www.vanguardngr.com/category/national-news/
Nigeria sunnewsonline.com/
Nigeria punchng.com/topics/latest-news/
Nigeria tribuneonlineng.com/
Nigeria www.acutenews.com/
Nigeria www.nta.ng/category/news/domestic/
Rwanda www.rnanews.com/
Rwanda rwandawire.com/
Rwanda www.newsofrwanda.com/category/national/
Rwanda ktpress.rw/category/national/
Rwanda umuseke.rw/en/category/rwanda
Rwanda allafrica.com/rwanda/
St. Helena, Ascen., Tristan www.sainthelena.gov.sh/category/news/
St. Helena, Ascen., Tristan www.tristandc.com/news/index.php
Senegal www.panapress.com/
Seychelles www.nation.sc/news/seychelles.html
Seychelles www.seychellesnewsagency.com/articles/category/2/National
Seychelles www.statehouse.gov.sc/news.php
Sierra Leone www.thesierraleonetelegraph.com/
Sierra Leone www.sierraexpressmedia.com/
Sierra Leone www.thepatrioticvanguard.com/
Sierra Leone cocorioko.net/
Somalia www.banadir.com/
Somalia horseedmedia.net/category/news/
Somalia www.hiiraan.com/
Somalia www.shabellenews.com/category/news-in-english/
Somalia radiomuqdisho.net/en/category/news/
Somalia puntlandpost.net/news-in-english/
Somalia www.garoweonline.com/en/news/somalia
Somalia allafrica.com/somalia/
South Africa www.itweb.co.za/
South Africa www.sowetanlive.co.za/
South Africa southafricatoday.net/category/south-africa-news/
South Africa www.iol.co.za/capeargus/news
South Africa mg.co.za/
South Africa citizen.co.za/category/news/news-national/
South Africa www.timeslive.co.za/local/
South Africa www.thenewage.co.za/
South Africa www.dailysun.co.za/
South Africa www.channelafrica.co.za/sabc/home/channelafrica/news
South Africa www.enca.com/south-africa
South Africa www.sabc.co.za/news
South Africa www.ann7.com/
South Africa ewn.co.za/
South Africa www.news.co.za/south-africa
South Africa news.iafrica.com/sa/
South Africa www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/
Sudan www.sudan.net/
Sudan sudaneseonline.org/cs/blogs/english/default.aspx
Sudan www.sudanvisiondaily.com/
Sudan www.sunanews.net/english-latest-news
Sudan, South www.sudantribune.com/
Sudan, South www.gurtong.net/
Sudan, South www.jubamonitor.com/
Sudan, South www.southsudannewsagency.com/
Sudan, South www.newsudanvision.com/
Swaziland www.times.co.sz/
Tanzania www.ippmedia.com/en
Tanzania www.dailynews.co.tz/index.php/home-news
Tanzania www.thecitizen.co.tz/News/1840340-1840340-ui3u0m/index.html
Tunisia www.tap.info.tn/en/
Tunisia tdailynews.net/
Uganda www.newvision.co.ug/
Uganda www.observer.ug/
Uganda www.monitor.co.ug/News/National/688334-688334-db8fn6z/index.html
Uganda www.redpepper.co.ug/category/news/
Uganda www.ugandanews.net/
Uganda www.ntv.co.ug/news
Uganda radioonefm90.com/category/news/
Uganda kampalasun.co.ug/
Uganda www.sunrise.ug/category/news
Western Sahara www.spsrasd.info/news/en/articles/actualit%C3%A9s
Western Sahara allafrica.com/westernsahara/
Western Sahara www.wsrw.org/
Zambia www.daily-mail.co.zm/?cat=91
Zambia www.postzambia.com/
Zambia zambiareports.com/headlines/
Zambia lusakavoice.com/
Zambia www.kitwetimes.com/category/headlines/
Zambia www.znbc.co.zm/?cat=4
Zambia www.muvitv.com/
Zambia www.tumfweko.com/category/categorytrending-zambian-news-and-hot-gossip/
Zambia www.theindependentobserver.org/category/headlines/
Zambia www.openzambia.com/format/news/
Zambia www.zambianews.net/
Zambia zambia24.com/
Zambia www.zambianpolitics.com/latest-news/
Zambia www.qfmzambia.com/category/qfm-local-news/
Zambia breezefmchipata.com/?cat=1
Zambia www.miningnewszambia.com/
Zambia www.times.co.zm/?cat=1
Zimbabwe www.theindependent.co.zw/news/
Zimbabwe newzimbabwe.com/news/mainnews.aspx
Zimbabwe www.chronicle.co.zw/
Zimbabwe bulawayo24.com/
Zimbabwe nehandaradio.com/category/news/
Zimbabwe www.zimeye.net/category/national/
Zimbabwe www.news24.com/Africa/Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe www.chronicle.co.zw/category/s6-demo-section/c38-local-news/
Zimbabwe www.myzimbabwe.co.zw/news.html
Zimbabwe www.zimbabwesituation.com/
Zimbabwe thezimbabwean.co/category/news/
Zimbabwe www.bh24.co.zw/category/news-2/
Zimbabwe 263chat.com/category/news/
Zimbabwe www.zbc.co.zw/index.php/news-categories/local-news
Zimbabwe www.radiovop.com/index.php/national-news/index.1.html
Zimbabwe www.izimbabwe.co.zw/news.html
Zimbabwe www.insiderzim.com/
Zimbabwe newzimbabwevision.com/category/news/
Zimbabwe source.co.zw/
Zimbabwe www.technomag.co.zw/category/news/
Zimbabwe zimbabwecelebrities.com/
Zimbabwe www.topnews.co.zw/local/
Zimbabwe bulawayo24.com/index-id-News-sc-Local.html
Zimbabwe zimnews.net/zimbabwe-news/
Zimbabwe www.newsday.co.zw/news/
Zimbabwe www.herald.co.zw/category/articles/local-news/
Zimbabwe www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/news
Zimbabwe thezimbabwemail.com/category/zimbabwe

Americas

Anguilla (New Listing!) news.ai/
Anguilla (New Listing!) theanguillian.com/category/news/
Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) antiguachronicle.net/
Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) antiguaobserver.com/category/news/regional_news/
Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) news.caribseek.com/country/antigua-and-barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) www.caribbeannewsnow.com/antigua.php
Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) abstvradio.com/category/news/local/
Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) www.antiguatribune.com/category/latest-news/
Antigua and Barbuda (New Listing!) www.caribbeantimes.ag/category/local/
Argentina www.thebubble.com/breaking-news-in-argentina/
Argentina www.argentinaindependent.com/
Aruba (New Listing!) news.visitaruba.com/
Barbados (New Listing!) barbadosunderground.wordpress.com/
Barbados (New Listing!) www.bajanreporter.com/category/new/
Barbados (New Listing!) www.barbadosnews.net/
Barbados (New Listing!) www.loopnewsbarbados.com/
Barbados (New Listing!) www.barbadostoday.bb/category/local-news/
Barbados (New Listing!) www.barbadosadvocate.com/news
Barbados (New Listing!) www.nationnews.com/category/news
Belize (New Listing!) www.guardian.bz/all-news
Belize (New Listing!) www.belizetimes.bz/?cat=4
Belize (New Listing!) www.belizenews.com/
Belize (New Listing!) edition.channel5belize.com/
Belize (New Listing!) amandala.com.bz/news/category/headline/
Belize (New Listing!) www.ctv3belizenews.com/
Bermuda (New Listing!) bernews.com/category/bermuda-news/
Bermuda (New Listing!) www.royalgazette.com/news
Bermuda (New Listing!) www.todayinbermuda.com/
Bermuda (New Listing!) www.bermudatoday.com/news
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (New Listing!) www.bonairereporter.com/
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (New Listing!) www.saba-news.com/
Brazil www.brazilnews.net/
Brazil riotimesonline.com/
Brazil plus55.com/
Cayman Islands (New Listing!) www.ieyenews.com/wordpress/category/ilocal/
Cayman Islands (New Listing!) caymannewsservice.com/
Cayman Islands (New Listing!) www.caymancompass.com/
Cayman Islands (New Listing!) www.radiocayman.gov.ky/news
Chile (New Listing!) santiagotimes.cl/category/local/
Columbia thebogotapost.com/
Costa Rica (New Listing!) www.insidecostarica.com/costaricanews/
Costa Rica (New Listing!) todaycostarica.com/category/news/
Costa Rica (New Listing!) www.costaricantimes.com/category/costa-rica-headlines
Costa Rica (New Listing!) qcostarica.com/category/latest-costa-rica-news/
Costa Rica (New Listing!) www.ticotimes.net/
Costa Rica (New Listing!) news.co.cr/costa-rica/
Curaçao (New Listing!) www.curacaoguardian.com/
Ecuador www.ecuadortimes.net/
Falkland Islands en.mercopress.com/falkland-islands
Guyana www.stabroeknews.com/
Guyana guyanatimesgy.com/category/news/
Guyana newssourcegy.com/news/
Guyana guyanainquirer.com/category/latest-news/
Guyana demerarawaves.com/
Guyana guyanachronicle.com/
Peru www.andina.com.pe/ingles/
Peru www.thehuaraztelegraph.com/
St Maarten (NL), St Martin (FR) (New Listing!) thedailyherald.sx/islands
St Maarten (NL), St Martin (FR) (New Listing!) www.mapsxm.com/news
St Maarten (NL), St Martin (FR) (New Listing!) smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html
St Maarten (NL), St Martin (FR) (New Listing!) 721news.com/category/local-news/
Suriname www.caribbeannewsnow.com/suriname.php
Venezuela todayvenezuela.com/
Venezuela venezuelanalysis.com/news
Venezuela www.eluniversal.com/daily-news/

Asia

Afghanistan www.myafghan.com/
Afghanistan (WN) wn.com/afghan_daily/news/
Afghanistan www.aopnews.com/
Afghanistan www.khaama.com/
Afghanistan www.tolonews.com/
Afghanistan www.bakhtarnews.com.af/eng/
Afghanistan outlookafghanistan.net/
Afghanistan www.pajhwok.com/en
Afghanistan afghanistantimes.af/
Afghanistan shahamat-english.com/
Afghanistan www.afghanislamicpress.com/en/
Afghanistan thepashtuntimes.com/
Afghanistan www.afghanistansun.com/
Arab World english.alarabiya.net/
Asia - UN IRIN News www.irinnews.org/
Asia asiancorrespondent.com/category/news/
Asia (Catholic world) www.ucanews.com
Asia www.asiantribune.com/
Azerbaijan www.azernews.az/
Azerbaijan www.today.az/
Azerbaijan en.trend.az/azerbaijan/
Azerbaijan news.az/
Azerbaijan www.xalqqazeti.com/en/
Azerbaijan azertag.az/en
Azerbaijan www.azerbaijannews.net/
Azerbaijan en.apa.az/
Azerbaijan metbuat.az/
Azerbaijan www.azerbaijan.az/portal/index_e.html?lang=en
Bahrain www.gulf-daily-news.com/
Bahrain www.twentyfoursevennews.com/category/bahrain-news/
Bahrain www.bna.bh/portal/en/news/category/1
Bahrain dt.bh/
Bahrain english.voiceofbahrain.org/
Bahrain www.bahrainnews.net/
Bahrain www.newsofbahrain.com/index.php
Bangladesh newagebd.net/
Bangladesh bdnews24.com/
Bangladesh www.thedailystar.net/
Bhutan www.bbs.bt/news/
Bhutan www.kuenselonline.com/category/news/
Brunei www.bruneitimes.com.bn/
Brunei www.brudirect.com/
Cambodia www.phnompenhpost.com/
Cambodia www.cambodiadaily.com/
Cambodia www.cambodiantimes.com/
China english.peopledaily.com.cn/home.html
China www.xinhuanet.com/english/
China www.chinadaily.com.cn/
China www.globaltimes.cn/
China english.cctv.com/news/
China english.cri.cn/
China english.eastday.com/
China www.bjreview.com.cn/
China english.people.com.cn/
China english.cpc.people.com.cn/
China www.interfax.cn/
China & Asia asiatoday.com/
China www.beijingbulletin.com/
China www.china.org.cn/index.htm
China www.chinanationalnews.com/
China www.ecns.cn/news/
China www.thechinaperspective.com/
China www.theepochtimes.com/n3/c/china/
China world.einnews.com/country/china
China english.chinamil.com.cn/
China www.pekingpress.com/
China www.shanghaisun.com/
China www.news.cn/english/
China www.shanghaidaily.com/
China en.people.cn/
China english.caijing.com.cn/
East Timor www.laohamutuk.org/
East Timor etan.org/
Georgia eng.ghn.ge/
Georgia www.georgianjournal.ge/
Georgia www.civil.ge/eng/
Georgia www.interpressnews.ge/en/
Georgia gpb.ge/en/home
Georgia - Abkhazia www.apsnypress.info/en/news/
Hong Kong www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong
Hong Kong www.hongkongherald.com/
Hong Kong www.thestandard.com.hk/
Hong Kong www.hongkongnews.net/
Hong Kong rthk.hk/rthk/news/englishnews/
Hong Kong futurehandling.com/category/news/
India www.agranews.com/
India www.deccan.com/
India www.hindustantimes.com/
India news.webindia123.com/news/
India www.thehindu.com/
India www.thehansindia.com/
India www.5dariyanews.com/
India www.freepressjournal.in
India www.vishwagujarat.com/
India (South) www.udayavani.com/english
India timesofindia.indiatimes.com/
India www.deccanherald.com/
India www.ptinews.com/
India www.catchnews.com/
India www.business-standard.com/
India www.thehindubusinessline.com/
India www.assamtribune.com/
India www.financialexpress.com/
India e-pao.net/
India economictimes.indiatimes.com/
India www.deccanchronicle.com/
India www.dailyo.in/
India www.outlookindia.com/
India english.mathrubhumi.com/
India english.manoramaonline.com/
India indianexpress.com/
India www.dailypioneer.com/
India www.thestatesman.com/
India www.sahilonline.net/en
India www.tribuneindia.com/
Indonesia en.tempo.co/
Indonesia www.republika.co.id/kanal/en
Indonesia www.thejakartapost.com/
Indonesia (West Papau) www.freewestpapua.org/news/
Iran www.ettelaat.com/today/P8.pdf
Iran www.iran-daily.com/
Iran www.tehrantimes.com/
Iran en.farsnews.com/
Iran english.irib.ir/news/iran1
Iran www.irannewsdaily.com/?lng=en
Iran www.ncr-iran.org/en/news
Iran www.presstv.ir/
Iran www.irna.ir/en/
Iran financialtribune.com/
Iraq-Aljazeera (Updated Link!) www.aljazeera.com/topics/country/iraq.html
Iraq wn.com/iraq_daily/news/
Iraq www.iraqinews.com
Iraq en.aswataliraq.info/
Iraq - Baghdad wn.com/baghdad/news/
Iraq www.almasdarnews.com/article/category/iraq/
Iraq warnewstoday.blogspot.com/
Iraq www.iraqnewsgazette.com/
Iraq www.iraq-businessnews.com/
Iraq www.iraqidinar123.com/
Iraq www.shafaaq.com/en
Iraq iq.hathalyoum.net/
Iraq (Kurdistan) rudaw.net/english
Iraq (Kurdistan) www.kurdishglobe.net/
Iraq (Kurdistan) www.kurdmedia.com/
Israel www.jpost.com/
Israel www.israelinsider.com/
Israel www.haaretz.com/
Israel, Mideast, World www.imra.org.il/
Israel www.globes.co.il/serveen/
Israel www.israelnationalnews.com/News/
Israel www.ynetnews.com/
Israel www.debka.com/newsupdates/
Japan www.japantimes.co.jp/
Japan www.asahi.com/ajw/
Japan www.kyoto-np.co.jp/kp/english/
Japan english.kyodonews.jp/
Japan mainichi.jp/english/
Japan www.japantoday.com/
Japan www.japanmorningpost.com/
Japan the-japan-news.com/
Japan www.newsonjapan.com/
Japan moderntokyotimes.com/
Japan asia.nikkei.com/
Jordan www.jordantimes.com/news/local
Jordan www.petra.gov.jo/Public/Main_english.aspx?lang=2&site_id=1
Jordan en.ammonnews.net/details.aspx?sectionid=2
Jordan www.swnewsmedia.com/jordan_independent/news/
Kazakhstan www.inform.kz/eng
Kazakhstan www.kazakhstannews.net/
Kazakhstan astanatimes.com/
Kuwait news.kuwaittimes.net/website/category/kuwait/
Kuwait www.arabtimesonline.com/news/category/kuwait/
Kuwait www.kuna.net.kw/Default.aspx?language=en
Kuwait www.timeskuwait.com/News_Local
Kyrgyzstan akipress.com/
Kyrgyzstan www.timesca.com/index.php/news/kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan www.kabar.kg/eng/news
Kyrgyzstan www.topix.com/world/kyrgyzstan/
Kyrgyzstan www.kyrgyzstannews.net/
Kyrgyzstan world.einnews.com/country/kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan www.eng.24.kg/
Laos www.vientianetimes.org.la/
Laos www.laosnews.net/
Lebanon www.dailystar.com.lb/
Lebanon en.beiruttimes.com/
Lebanon www.beirut-online.net/local/
Lebanon www.lebweb.com/
Lebanon www.lebanonews.net/
Lebanon yalibnan.com/category/lebanon/
Lebanon www.nna-leb.gov.lb/en
Lebanon www.naharnet.com/lebanon
Macau www.macaupostdaily.com/
Malaysia www.harakahdaily.net/index.php/english
Malaysia www.theborneopost.com/
Malaysia www.themalaymailonline.com/
Malaysia www.dailyexpress.com.my/
Malaysia www.nst.com.my/
Malaysia www.thesundaily.my/
Malaysia www.thestar.com.my/
Malaysia www.bernama.com/bernama/v8/
Malaysia www.nst.com.my/
Maldives www.miadhu.com/
Maldives english.sun.mv/
Maldives maldivesindependent.com/
Middle East www.albawaba.com/news
Middle East www.gulfinthemedia.com/
Mongolia en.montsame.mn/
Muslim World News ummahlink.org/
Myanmar (Burma) www.irrawaddy.com/category/news/burma
Myanmar (Burma) www.bnionline.net/index.php/news.html
Myanmar (Burma) www.dvb.no/category/news
Myanmar (Burma) www.myanmarnews.net/
Nepal www.thehimalayantimes.com/
Nepal www.nepalnews.com/
Nepal nepalitimes.com/
Nepal www.peoplesreview.com.np/
Nepal www.telegraphnepal.com/
Nepal www.ekantipur.com/
Nepal www.myrepublica.com/
North Korea www.northkoreatimes.com/
North Korea www.nknews.org/
Oman www.timesofoman.com/
Oman www.muscatdaily.com/
Oman www.omantribune.com/
Oman www.theweek.co.om/NEWS
Oman www.omannews.gov.om/en/web/ona/home
Oman gulfnews.com/news/gulf/oman
Oman omanobserver.om/category/local/
Pakistan www.thenews.com.pk/
Pakistan www.dawn.com/
Pakistan www.app.com.pk/
Pakistan www.brecorder.com/
Pakistan www.dailytimes.com.pk/
Pakistan www.thefrontierpost.com/
Pakistan pakistanlink.org/
Pakistan tribune.com.pk/pakistan/
Pakistan www.pakistantoday.com.pk/category/national/
Pakistan nation.com.pk/national
Pakistan dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan
Pakistan en.dailypakistan.com.pk/
Pakistan dailythepatriot.com/
Pakistan pakobserver.net/
Palestine www.palestinechronicle.com/
Palestine www.palwatch.org/
Palestine english.palinfo.com/site/pages/
Palestine www.imemc.org/
Palestine www.aqsa.org.uk/
Palestine www.qassam.ps/news.html
Palestine english.pnn.ps/
Philippines www.manilatimes.net/
Philippines www.journal.com.ph/
Philippines www.tribune.net.ph/
Philippines www.philstar.com/
Philippines www.mindanews.com/
Philippines thestandard.com.ph/
Philippines www.gmanetwork.com/news/
Philippines davaotoday.com/
Philippines www.bworldonline.com/
Philippines www.businessmirror.com.ph/
Philippines bulatlat.com/main/category/top-story/
Philippines www.sunstar.com.ph/
Philippines www.inquirer.net/
Qatar www.gulf-times.com/stories/c/178/0/Qatar
Qatar thepeninsulaqatar.com/
Qatar www.qna.org.qa/en-us/News/QatarNews
Qatar www.qatar-tribune.com/Latest-News
Qatar www.qatarliving.com/news
Qatar www.qatarday.com/news-category.php?name=local
Saudi Arabia www.aawsat.net/
Saudi Arabia saudigazette.com.sa/saudi-arabia/
Saudi Arabia arabnews.com/saudiarabia/
Saudi Arabia www.spa.gov.sa/home.php?lang=en
Singapore www.straitstimes.com/singapore
Singapore news.asiaone.com/news/singapore
Singapore www.businesstimes.com.sg/
Singapore www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore
Singapore mypaper.sg/
Singapore www.tnp.sg/
Singapore www.todayonline.com/
South Korea www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/index.asp
South Korea www.koreaherald.co.kr/
South Korea theseoultimes.com/ST/
South Korea english.yonhapnews.co.kr/
South Korea www.pulsenews.co.kr/
South Korea english.khan.co.kr/khan_art_latest.html
South Korea www.kukmindaily.co.kr/
South Korea english.chosun.com/
South Korea koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/
Sri Lanka www.lankaweb.com/news/latest.html
Sri Lanka www.tamilnet.com/
Sri Lanka www.island.lk/
Sri Lanka www.dailynews.lk/
Sri Lanka www.dailymirror.lk/
Sri Lanka www.colombopage.com/
Sri Lanka www.lankapage.com/
Sri Lanka www.slguardian.org/
Sri Lanka www.infolanka.com/news/
Syria syriatimes.sy/
Syria wn.com/syria_daily/news
Syria sana.sy/en/
Syria www.aljazeera.com/topics/country/syria.html
Syria en.alalam.ir/syria
Syria www.iraqinews.com/tag/syria/
Syria syriadirect.org/
Syria www.syrianews.cc/
Syria www.almasdarnews.com/article/category/syria/
Syria and region aranews.net/
Taiwan www.taipeitimes.com/
Taiwan www.chinapost.com.tw/
Taiwan www.chinataiwan.org/english/
Taiwan www.etaiwannews.com/etn/
Taiwan english.rti.org.tw/
Taiwan www.taiwannews.com.tw/etn/index_en.php
Taiwan focustaiwan.tw/
Taiwan www.taiwantoday.tw
Taiwan international.thenewslens.com/
Taiwan www.taiwansun.com/
Tajikistan khovar.tj/eng/
Tajikistan news.tj/en
Thailand, Bangkok bangkokpost.com/
Thailand 2bangkok.com/
Thailand www.chiangraitimes.com/
Thailand www.nationmultimedia.com/index.php
Thailand www.thephuketnews.com/news-thailand.php
Thailand www.phuketgazette.net/
Thailand pattayatoday.net/
Thailand www.pattayamail.com/
Turkmenistan www.turkmenistan.gov.tm/_eng/
United Arab Emirates www.khaleejtimes.com/nation
United Arab Emirates www.ameinfo.com/
United Arab Emirates 7daysindubai.com/
United Arab Emirates www.arabianbusiness.com/
United Arab Emirates gulfnews.com/xpress/news
United Arab Emirates www.thenational.ae/uae
United Arab Emirates www.wam.ae/en/news/emirates.html
United Arab Emirates en.almalnews.com/Latest_News_1.aspx
United Arab Emirates www.abudhabinews.net/
United Arab Emirates www.uaeinteract.com/
United Arab Emirates www.emirates247.com/news
UAE, Gulf, and World www.gulftoday.ae/
Uzbekistan www.uza.uz/en/
Uzbekistan www.uzdaily.com/
Uzbekistan ut.uz/en/
Uzbekistan uzreport.uz/?lan=e
Viet Nam vietnamnews.vn/
Viet Nam english.thesaigontimes.vn/
Viet Nam www.tuoitrenews.vn/
Viet Nam baobinhdinh.com.vn/en/English.aspx
Viet Nam en.nhandan.org.vn/
Viet Nam english.vov.vn/
Viet Nam english.vietnamnet.vn/
Viet Nam www.vietnamtribune.com/
Viet Nam www.thanhniennews.com/
Yemen www.sabanews.net/en/
Yemen www.yemenonline.info/
Yemen nationalyemen.com/local-news/
Yemen en.althawranews.net/category/local-news/
Yemen www.almotamar.net/en/

Europe

Albania www.albaniannews.com/
Albania www.ata.gov.al/en/
Andorra all-andorra.com/category/news-about-andorra/
Armenia hyemedia.com/
Armenia www.armenianow.com/news
Armenia hetq.am/eng/
Armenia www.hyebiz.com/latest-news
Armenia www.panarmenian.net/eng/
Austria www.thelocal.at/
Austria voiceofvienna.org/
Belarus www.charter97.org/en/news/
Belgium www.brusselstimes.com
Bosnia & Herzegovina www.fena.ba/category/32
Bosnia & Herzegovina www.balkaneu.com/bosnia-herzegovina/
Bosnia & Herz. (Srpska) www.vladars.net/eng/Pages/default.aspx
Bulgaria sofiaglobe.com/category/bulgaria/
Bulgaria www.bta.bg/en
Bulgaria www.novinite.com/
Bulgaria www.focus-fen.net/
Bulgaria www.standartnews.com/english/
Croatia www.total-croatia-news.com/
Croatia www.croatiaweek.com/category/news-3/
Croatia www.thedubrovniktimes.com/news/croatia
Cyprus cyprus-mail.com/
Cyprus famagusta-gazette.com/
Cyprus www.parikiaki.com/category/news/
Cyprus www.sigmalive.com/en/news/local
Cyprus www.newsincyprus.com/
Cyprus in-cyprus.com/category/news/local/
Cyprus www.cyprusnewsreport.com/
Cyprus, North www.lgcnews.com/
Czech Republic praguemonitor.com/
Czech Republic www.radio.cz/en
Denmark cphpost.dk/category/news
Estonia news.err.ee/
Estonia news.postimees.ee/
Eurasia www.eurasianet.org/
Europe - Radio Free Europe www.rferl.org/
European Union (New Listing!) news.ofthe.eu/
Finland www.finlandtimes.fi/national
Finland finlandtoday.fi/news/
Finland www.helsinkitimes.fi/
France www.france24.com/en/france/
France www.connexionfrance.com/
France www.thelocal.fr/
France www.mediapart.fr/en/english
Germany dw-world.de/english/
Germany www.thelocal.de/
Germany www.spiegel.de/international/
Germany www.expatica.com/de/news
Gibraltar gibraltarpanorama.gi/
Gibraltar www.yourgibraltartv.com/
Gibraltar www.gibnews.net/
Gibraltar chronicle.gi/news/
Gibraltar vox.gi/cms/
Greece www.tovima.gr/en/
Greece en.protothema.gr/
Greece www.amna.gr/english/newsroom/0/
Greece www.ekathimerini.com/news
Greece www.newsbomb.gr/en
Greece www.thenationalherald.com/
Greece greece.greekreporter.com/category/greek-news/
Greece www.greeknewsonline.com/
Greece www.keeptalkinggreece.com/category/1-news/
Greece www.greecepost.com/news
Greece www.greece.com/news/
Greece www.greeknewsagenda.gr/
Hungary budapestbeacon.com/
Hungary bbj.hu/site/
Iceland grapevine.is/news/?=rhead
Iceland icelandmonitor.mbl.is/news/
Iceland www.icenews.is/news/countries/iceland/
Iceland icelandreview.com/news
Ireland www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/
Ireland www.irishexaminer.com/
Isle of Man www.manx.net/isle-of-man-news
Isle of Man www.manxradio.com/news/isle-of-man-news/
Isle of Man www.three.fm/news/isle-of-man-news/
Isle of Man www.iomtoday.co.im/news
Italy www.florencenews.it/category/news/
Italy www.theflorentine.net/news/
Italy www.ansa.it/english/
Italy www.lifeinitaly.com/news
Italy www.corriere.it/english/
Italy www.thelocal.it/
Kosovo www.gazetaexpress.com/en/news/
Kosovo (and Balkans) www.balkaneu.com/kosovo/
Latvia www.lsm.lv/en/
Latvia www.latviannews.lv/
Latvia and Baltics bnn-news.com/
Lithuania en.delfi.lt/
Luxembourg www.chronicle.lu/
Luxembourg www.expatica.com/lu/news/country-news
Luxembourg www.wort.lu/en
Macedonia macedoniaonline.eu/
Macedonia www.mia.mk/en/Home/Index
Macedonia english.republika.mk/
Malta www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/
Malta www.independent.com.mt/
Malta www.timesofmalta.com/sections/view/local
Malta www.maltasport.com/
Malta gozonews.com/category/malta/
Moldova (UNDP) www.md.undp.org/
Moldova www.jurnal.md/en/start/
Moldova www.moldova.org/en/
Moldova www.moldpres.md/en/
Moldova en.publika.md/news.html
Moldova news.yam.md/en/
Moldova novostipmr.com/en
Monaco www.monacolife.net/?cat=109
Monaco rivieraradio.mc/categories/local-news
Montenegro www.rtcg.me/english/montenegro.html
Netherlands nltimes.nl/
Netherlands www.iamexpat.nl/read-and-discuss/news
Netherlands www.government.nl/
Netherlands www.dutchnews.nl/
Norway www.newsinenglish.no/category/news/
Norway www.theoslotimes.com/category/156/Latest%20News
Norway norwaytoday.info/category/news/
Norway www.tnp.no/
Norway theforeigner.no/pages/news/
Poland www.krakowpost.com/
Poland www.thenews.pl/1/9,National
Poland www.warsawvoice.pl/WVpage/pages/index.php
Poland lodzpost.com/
Poland wbj.pl/latest-news/
Portugal portugalresident.com/categories/portugal
Portugal theportugalnews.com/
Portugal - Madeira www.madeira.org/news/
Portugal - Madeira madeiraislanddirect.com/blog/
Portugal - Madeira www.madeiraislandnews.com/
Romania www.agerpres.ro/english/
Romania www.romaniajournal.ro/
Romania www.nineoclock.ro/
Romania www.romania-insider.com/
Russia www.pravdareport.com/russia/
Russia www.themoscowtimes.com/
Russia rt.com/
Russia rbth.com/
Russia (Updated Link!) tass.com
Russia sputniknews.com/voiceofrussia/
Russia www.russiaherald.com/
Russia www.expatica.com/ru/news
Russia agroinfo.com/en/
Russia www.bashinform.ru/eng/
Russia www.akm.ru/eng/
San Marino sanmarinotribune.com/
Serbia inserbia.info/today/
Serbia www.b92.net/eng/
Serbia www.tanjug.rs/index_en.aspx
Serbia www.srbija.gov.rs/?change_lang=en
Serbia www.mfa.gov.rs/en/index.php?lang=eng
Serbia www.ekapija.com/website/en/
Slovakia spectator.sme.sk/r/25/politics-and-society.html
Slovenia www.rtvslo.si/eng
Slovenia www.sloveniatimes.com/daily-news
Spain elpais.com/elpais/inenglish.html
Spain www.typicallyspanish.com/news-spain/
Spain www.thelocal.es/
Spain spanishnewstoday.com/spanish-news.html
Spain www.theolivepress.es/
Spain www.barcelonanews.net/
Spain www.tenerifenews.com/category/news/local-news/
Spain majorcadailybulletin.com/news.html
Spain (Murcia) murciatoday.com/regional-news-in-murcia.html
Spain (Canary Islands) www.canarianweekly.com/category/news/
Spain (Canary Islands) www.islandconnections.eu/
Spain (Canary Islands) www.fuertenews.com/news/local-news
Spain (Andalusia) www.costa-news.com/costa-del-sol-news/
Svalbard www.spitsbergen-svalbard.com/news-and-stories.html
Svalbard icepeople.net/category/svalbard/
Sweden www.thelocal.se/
Switzerland www.expatica.com/ch/news
Switzerland www.thelocal.ch/national
Switzerland www.swissinfo.ch/eng/latest-news
Turkey www.hurriyetdailynews.com/
Turkey www.turkishpress.com/
Turkey www.worldbulletin.net/1/turkey
Turkey www.almasdarnews.com/article/category/turkey/
Ukraine www.brama.com/news/news_english.html
Ukraine (weekly) www.mw.ua/
Ukraine www.ukrainianjournal.com/
United Kingdom www.guardian.co.uk/theguardian
United Kingdom www.ft.com
UK - Chagos www.chagossupport.org.uk/blog
Vatican City www.news.va/en
Vatican City en.radiovaticana.va/news/Vatican/Vatican-Activities
Vatican City w2.vatican.va/content/vatican/en.html
Vatican City zenit.org/

Oceania

American Samoa www.samoaobserver.ws/
American Samoa www.samoanews.com/category/article-category/local-news
American Samoa www.talanei.com/
Antarctica antarcticsun.usap.gov/
Antarctica www.nsf.gov/news/index.jsp
Antarctica www.livescience.com/topics/antarctica
Antarctica en.mercopress.com/antarctica
Antarctica www.scar.org/
Australia www.smh.com.au/news/
Australia www.abc.net.au/news/
Australia www.heraldsun.com.au/
Australia www.theage.com.au/victoria
Australia www.dailytelegraph.com.au/
Australia www.afr.com/news
Australia www.theaustralian.com.au/
Australia wangarattachronicle.com.au/news/
Australia www.araratadvertiser.com.au/news/
Australia www.spec.com.au/category/news/
Australia www.colacherald.com.au/category/news/
Australia www.couriermail.com.au/
Australia www.brisbanetimes.com.au/queensland
Australia www.stanthorpeborderpost.com.au/news/
Australia thewest.com.au/news
Australia heraldonlinejournal.com/category/news/
Cook Islands www.cookislandsnews.com/national/local
Fiji fijivillage.com/news/
Fiji www.fijitimes.com/section.aspx?s=local
Fiji fijisun.com.fj/category/news/
Fiji www.thejetnewspaper.com/category/news/
Fiji www.fbc.com.fj/
Guam www.pacificnewscenter.com/local/content/22-guam-news/
Hawaii hawaiitribune-herald.com/news
Hawaii www.civilbeat.org/
Hawaii www.staradvertiser.com/news/
Hawaii westhawaiitoday.com/news
Hawaii www.lahainanews.com/page/category.detail/nav/5001/News.html
Hawaii thegardenisland.com/news/
Hawaii www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/
Mariana Islands www.saipantribune.com/index.php/category/local-news/
Marshall Islands marshallislandsjournal.com/Journal_WP/?cat=3
Micronesia www.kpress.info/
Micronesia www.mvariety.com/regional-news
Nauru www.loopnauru.com/section/40607
Nauru www.nauru-news.com/
New Zealand www.nzherald.co.nz/
New Zealand www.stuff.co.nz/nelson-mail/news
New Zealand www.stuff.co.nz/waikato-times/news
New Zealand www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/news
New Zealand www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/news
New Zealand www.stuff.co.nz/timaru-herald/news
New Zealand mfat.govt.nz/en/media-and-resources/news/
New Zealand www.newswire.co.nz/category/news/
New Zealand (Otago) www.odt.co.nz/
New Zealand gisborneherald.co.nz/localnews/
New Zealand times-age.co.nz/
New Zealand www.times.co.nz/news.html
New Zealand www.oamarumail.co.nz/
New Zealand www.newzealandnews.net/
New Zealand nzbusiness.co.nz/news
New Zealand nz.news.yahoo.com/
New Zealand www.scoop.co.nz/news/regional.html
New Zealand www.nzedge.com/news/
New Zealand home.nzcity.co.nz/
New Zealand www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/national/
Pacific Islands www.pireport.org/
Papua New Guinea www.looppng.com/section/40068
Papua New Guinea news.pngfacts.com/search/label/PNG%20News
Papua New Guinea www.onepng.com/search/label/PNG%20News
Papua New Guinea www.thenational.com.pg/category/national/
Samoa www.loopsamoa.com/
Samoa www.iniinisamoa.com/
Solomon Islands www.sibconline.com.sb/category/top-headlines/
Solomon Islands www.solomonstarnews.com/news/national
Solomon Islands www.solomontimes.com/news/latest
Solomon Islands theislandsun.com/category/region/
Tonga www.looptonga.com/section/40604
Tonga www.tonga-broadcasting.net/
Tonga matangitonga.to/
Tonga www.planet-tonga.com/
Tonga nukualofatimes.tbu.to/?cat=4
Vanuatu vanuatudaily.wordpress.com/
Vanuatu dailypost.vu/news/
Vanuatu www.abc.net.au/news/topic/vanuatu
Vanuatu www.news.vu/
Vanuatu www.loopvanuatu.com/section/40606

© Kathleen Mattson and Dave Miller | Copyright information